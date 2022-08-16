Chinese 'spy' ship docks at Sri Lanka port days after India raised concerns

Chinese vessel Yuan Wang 5 | Photo: IANS

Days after India expressed concerns resulting in a slight delay in its arrival in Sri Lanka, Chinese spy ship Yuan Wang 5 is now in Sri Lanka. The vessel docked at the island nation’s Hambantota Port on Tuesday morning, local media reported.

Yuan Wang 5 has capabilities like tracking satellites and intercontinental missiles and its arrival in Sri Lanka invited negative reactions from India. The research and survey ship was earlier slated to dock at the port on August 11. Hambantota Port was leased to China after Lanka was unable to pay debt for its construction. However, its arrival was postponed after India expressed concerns.

Authorities in Sri Lanka had confirmed that China had been asked to defer the ship’s visit to Hambantota Port. China had informed Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry that Yuan Wang 5 would arrive at the port on August 16 via a diplomatic note. It had sought clearance for the new docking period from August 16 to 2022. The visit is for replenishment purposes, China has said.

China had also stated that cooperation between Sri Lanka and itself was not intended to target any third party and is independently opted by the two nations to meet common interests. It is "senseless to pressure Sri Lanka" by citing security concerns as an issue, Beijing had added.

India was alarmed due to the ship’s capability of mapping ocean beds, which will be significant to the Chinese Navy’s anti-submarine strategy. India had security concerns around the possibility of the ship conducting satellite research in the Indian Ocean’s northwestern part.

(With inputs from ANI)