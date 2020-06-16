Chinese side too suffered casualties in violent face-off in Galwan Valley: Report

The Chinese side have also suffered casualties during the face-off with Indian troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday night, according to Global Times Editor-in-Chief.

"Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash," Hu Xijin, Editor-in-Chief of Chinese state-run media said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Major Generals of India and China are talking to defuse the situation in Ladakh's Galwan Valley and other areas after the violent face-off last night in which casualties have been suffered by both sides, Army sources said on Tuesday.

"I want to tell the Indian side, do not be arrogant and misread China's restraint as being weak. China does not want to have a clash with India, but we do not fear it," said Hu.

Earlier today, Indian Army amended its statement regarding the face-off that took place between Indian and Chinese troops leading to the death of three Army personnel, saying that "casualties suffered on both sides" in "violent face-off" during de-escalation process with China in Galwan Valley.

According to the Indian Army, the face-off took place on Monday night.

"The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers," the Army said in a statement.

After 1975, this is the first violent incident on the India-China border in which casualties have taken place.Earlier while looking to resolve the dispute over Chinese military buildup, India and China were holding talks in Eastern Ladakh.