Chinese researchers in Wuhan sought hospital care before COVID-19 pandemic

China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) three researchers sought hospital care in November 2019 just before the Covid-19 pandemic, reported on Sunday by the Wall Street Journal citing US Intelligence report.

The revelation happened in a meeting of the World Health Organization’s decision-making body, which expected to discuss the new phase of investigation into the origin of COVID-19.

Wall Street Journal report provides the details on the numbers of research affected, the timing of their illness, and their hospital visits. A National Security Council spokesperson did not comment on the report but said the Biden administration have questions about the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes the origin of the virus within the People's Republic of China.

According to a US State Department fact sheet released by the Trump Administration in January mentions that the researchers had become sick in 2019an had ‘symptoms consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illness.’.

The WHO report said that the possibility the virus came from a lab was ‘extremely unlikely', there was 'no record' of any lab that had closely related viruses.