Chinese research ship heading to Sri Lanka port raises eyebrows, India monitoring situation

Representational Image

A Chinese research and survey ship is expected to reach the China-run Hambantota Port in southern Sri Lanka on August 11, reports NDTV. India is said to be monitoring the situation closely.

The report quoted Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry media spokesman Colonel Nalin Herath saying that Colombo is aware of India’s concern as the ship is capable of monitoring military installations, but it is a routine exercise.

“Naval ships from India, China Russia, Japan and Malaysia from time to time have requested, and so we have granted permission to China. Only when there is a nuclear-capable ship coming our way we can deny access. This is not a nuclear-capable kind of ship,” Herath was quoted by NDTV as saying.