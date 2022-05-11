Chinese President Xi Jinping suffering from cerebral aneurysm, suggest reports

Photo - Reuters

After many speculations of him having serious health problems, it has been reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping is most likely suffering from a cerebral aneurysm, which can prove to be critical and even fatal in several cases.

According to media reports, Xi Jinping is suffering from a 'cerebral aneurysm' and had to be hospitalized at the end of 2021. These reports surface as many have made speculations about his health not being up to the mark, as he avoided meeting the foreign leaders since the outbreak of Covid-19 till the Beijing Winter Olympics.

As reported by news agency ANI, Jinping preferred to be treated with traditional Chinese medicines rather than going for surgery, which softens the blood vessels and shrinks aneurysms.

Earlier in March 2019, during Xi's visit to Italy, his gait was observed to be unusual with a noticeable limp, and later also in France during the same tour, he was seen taking support while trying to sit down.

Similarly, during an address to the public in Shenzhen in October 2020, his delay in appearance, slow speech, and coughing spree again led to speculation about his ill health.

The reports of Xi Jinping being unwell have surfaced just as the economy of China is reeling under strain due to oil and gas price hikes and disruption to the supply chain caused by the Ukraine conflict, and strict implementation of the zero-covid policy.

This potential health scare for Jinping comes when he is currently eyeing a third term as the Chinese president. Over the last ten years, he has attempted to portray China as more prosperous, influential, and stable under his rule.

The country's officials who till a few months ago were ferociously advertising a new era of "Common Prosperity" slapping penalties on tech behemoths and wealthy celebrities have shifted their focus to keeping the economy stable and growing, for now.

Meanwhile, some of the major cities in China such as Beijing and Shanghai are suffering through one of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks in the country, with lakhs of residents placed under a “forced” lockdown for the past month.

(With ANI inputs)

