Chinese President Xi Jinping STRONG message on Taiwan, as Beijing ends drills, says, ‘Reunification of our motherland is…’

In a strong message on New Year's eve, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said, “reunification of our motherland, a trend of the times, is unstoppable", hours after the Chinese PLA Eastern Theatre Command completed "Justice Mission 2025" Drills around Taiwan.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 01, 2026, 06:56 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

In a strong message on New Year's eve, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said, “reunification of our motherland, a trend of the times, is unstoppable", hours after the Chinese PLA Eastern Theatre Command completed "Justice Mission 2025" Drills around Taiwan.

As per the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Xl highlighted how China "solemnly commemorated the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, and established the Taiwan Recovery Day.
These grand national events were majestic and powerful, and the glory of victory will shine through the pages of history.

They are inspiring all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation to remember history, honour fallen heroes, cherish peace, and create a better future. They are rallying a mighty force for the great rejuvenation of our nation."

Xinping added, "Not long ago, I attended the opening ceremony of the National Games, and I was glad to see Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao coming together in unity and acting in unison. We should unswervingly implement the policy of One Country, Two Systems, and support Hong Kong and Macao in better integrating into the overall development of our country and maintaining long-term prosperity and stability. We Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait share a bond of blood and kinship. The reunification of our motherland, a trend of the times, is unstoppable!"

His remarks come as the Chinese PLA Eastern Theatre Command completed "Justice Mission 2025" Drills around Taiwan.

The drills, codenamed 'Justice Mission 2025', saw the PLA Eastern Theatre Command dispatch its Army, Navy, Air Force, and Rocket Force troops to conduct joint military drills in the Taiwan Strait and in areas north, southwest, southeast, and east of Taiwan.

Taiwan's Minister of National Defence, Wellington Koo, said that the PLA's provocative actions threaten regional stability, as reported by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Tuesday.

(ANI Inputs)

