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Chinese President Xi Jinping's major diplomatic message to US President Donald Trump: 'Partners, not rivals'

Chinese President Xi Jinping said confrontation between China and the US would harm both sides, and that the two countries should be “partners, not rivals.”

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 14, 2026, 04:53 PM IST

Chinese President Xi Jinping's major diplomatic message to US President Donald Trump: 'Partners, not rivals'
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US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held historic talks in Beijing to discuss a wide range of issues, including the war in Iran. Chinese President Xi Jinping said confrontation between China and the US would harm both sides, and that the two countries should be “partners, not rivals.”

He also gave a major diplomatic message to US President Trump and said, “I congratulate you and the American people. I have always believed the common interests between China and the United States are greater than our differences.”

“The success of China and the United States is an opportunity for each other," he said. Chinese Premier also said, "We both believe that the China-US relationship is the most important bilateral relationship in the world. We must make it work and never mess it up".

Xi Jinping hosted a state banquet for US President Donald Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 14. Donald Trump is on a three-day visit to China, from May 13-15. 

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