Chinese President Xi Jinping criticises US over ongoing tensions with Venezuela: ‘Unilateral, bullying actions’

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged major powers to respect national sovereignty and warned against unilateral actions, in remarks seen as criticism of US moves in Venezuela. China condemned the use of force, backed the Maduro government, and called for multilateral cooperation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged major world powers to respect the development paths chosen by individual nations, delivering a pointed message that appeared to criticise recent actions by the United States. His remarks come against the backdrop of heightened global instability and reports of US military action in Venezuela, including the detention of President Nicolás Maduro.

Warning Against Unilateralism

According to a statement from China’s foreign ministry, Xi said the world is experiencing levels of uncertainty and upheaval unseen in a century. He warned that unilateral behaviour and coercive tactics by powerful countries are eroding the foundations of the international order. While Xi did not directly name the United States, the timing and context of his comments suggested a clear rebuke of Washington’s approach in Venezuela.

Xi stressed that the use of force and pressure politics undermines global stability and weakens trust among nations. He called on influential countries to act responsibly and to respect the sovereignty and internal affairs of others.

Talks With Ireland Highlight Multilateral Focus

Xi made these remarks during discussions with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, where both leaders emphasised their shared support for multilateralism. He said China and Ireland, despite differences in size and geography, could work together to address global challenges through dialogue and cooperation.

The Chinese president highlighted the importance of upholding the authority of the United Nations and strengthening international institutions. He argued that global governance systems must evolve in a way that is fairer, more inclusive, and better balanced, reflecting the interests of a wider range of countries rather than a select few.

Beijing’s Firm Stance on Venezuela

China has long been a key economic partner of Venezuela, serving as its largest oil buyer and a major creditor. Beijing has consistently maintained that Venezuela has the right to pursue its own economic and political course without external interference.

Following the reported US military strikes and the detention of President Maduro, China said it was 'deeply shocked' by the developments. A foreign ministry spokesperson condemned what Beijing described as the use of force against a sovereign nation, arguing that such actions violate international law and risk destabilising Latin America and the Caribbean.

Growing International Pushback

China’s criticism aligns with reactions from several other countries, including Brazil, Russia, Colombia, Mexico and Cuba, all of which have voiced opposition to the US move. In the weeks preceding the reported operation, Beijing had already expressed strong diplomatic support for the Maduro government as tensions with Washington intensified.

Xi concluded by calling for stronger coordination among nations to safeguard the international order, insisting that cooperation, not confrontation, is essential to achieving lasting global stability.