China said that it is ready to work with India to handle the bilateral relations with a strategic and long-term perspective, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in its regular press briefing on Tuesday. The remarks, which were delivered by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, came as the two countries mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, "Today marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India. President Xi Jinping and Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Premier Li Qiang and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged congratulatory messages respectively."

He added that both China and India are ancient civilizations, major developing countries, and important members of the Global South, and both are in a crucial stage of modernization.

He noted that the historical course of the bilateral relations shows that "being partners of mutual success and a cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant is the right choice for both sides and fully meets the fundamental interests of the two countries and two peoples."

In his remarks he added, "Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of our two countries, China stands ready to work with India to view and handle the bilateral relations with a strategic and long-term perspective, and take this occasion of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to enhance strategic mutual trust, step up exchanges and cooperation in various fields, deepen communication and coordination in major international affairs, jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas and advance China-India relations on the track of sound and stable development."

The remarks of the spokesperson were also shared by China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, on X. On Tuesday, Ambassador Xu Feihong expressed his optimism about the future of China-India relations as the two nations celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties and believe that the two nations will advance bilateral relations.

In the event titled, 'Riding the East Wind, Setting Sail Anew and Opening a New Chapter in China-India Relations' the Chinese envoy expressed great pleasure for the presence of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to join the 'commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of China-India diplomatic relations.'

"Today, the leaders of China and India exchanged congratulatory messages to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized that both sides should view and handle China-India relations from a strategic and long-term perspective and seek ways for neighbouring major countries to get along in peaceful coexistence, mutual trust, and mutual benefit as well as common development," he said.

"Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that the meeting between the two leaders in Kazan was instrumental in laying out a roadmap for our bilateral relations to return to a stable, predictable, and amicable path. Progress in our bilateral relations will contribute not only to global stability and prosperity but also to the emergence of a multi-polar world," he added.

Highlighting both nations' ability to navigate challenges and continue growing, he affirmed, "Over the past 75 years, despite weathering ups and downs, China-India relations have always surged forward like the Yangtze and the Ganges. One learns from the past in order to understand the future, and follows the right path to go far."

