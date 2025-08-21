Add DNA as a Preferred Source
WORLD

Chinese foreign minister's BIG statement on ties with Pakistan, says, 'Not targeted at any third...'

The Chinese foreign minister arrived in Islamabad on August 21 for a two-day visit at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. They held the sixth round of the Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 07:57 PM IST

Chinese foreign minister's BIG statement on ties with Pakistan, says, 'Not targeted at any third...'
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Image credit: Reuters)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, has stated that the ties between Beijing and Islamabad “withstood the test of time" and that it was not directed against any third country. Speaking in the Pakistani capital, Wang Yi announced, “China and Pakistan’s partnership is not targeted at any third party. I have visited three countries, and Pakistan is the final stop. All countries in South Asia share a history. China and South Asian countries are close neighbours, and we should accelerate development together."

The Chinese foreign minister arrived in Islamabad on August 21 for a two-day visit at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. They held the sixth round of the Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad. Wang Yi's visit to Islamabad followed a trilateral meeting in Kabul with his Pakistani and Afghan counterparts, where the three sides discussed ways to strengthen ties and reviewed past decisions. He also held separate bilateral talks with Afghanistan's foreign minister, focusing on expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

Earlier this week, Wang Yi also travelled to India, where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit scheduled in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi thanked President Xi for the invitation and confirmed his participation.

The Chinese foreign minister, who is also a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China, praised his discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the 24th round of boundary talks co-chaired with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

During his meeting with Wang Yi, Modi stressed the need to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border and reiterated India's commitment to a fair and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary issue.

With inputs from ANI

