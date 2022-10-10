Chinese envoy to United States thanks Elon Musk for his 'peace' proposal for Taiwan

On Sunday, the Chinese ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, commended Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his appeal for calm in the Taiwan Strait, where tensions have recently increased.

"I would like to thank @elonmusk for his call for peace across the Taiwan Strait and his idea about establishing a special administrative zone for Taiwan. Peaceful reunification and One Country, Two Systems are our basic principles for resolving the Taiwan question and the best approach to realizing national reunification, "Tweets Qin Gang.

He added in another tweet, "Provided that China's sovereignty, security and development interests are guaranteed after reunification Taiwan will enjoy a high degree of autonomy as a special administrative region, and a vast space for development."

Following Musk's suggestion that Taiwan could become a special administrative region of China, this has happened. This suggestion, which came a few days after he put up a plan to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, drew criticism from both China and the self-governing island.

Huang Tsai-lin, the spokeswoman for the Democratic Progressive Party, was quoted by Taiwan News as stating on Saturday that Musk's comment not only violates national sovereignty but also undermines democracy.

According to Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Taiwan issue is China's domestic politics. China will resolutely suppress intervention by foreign forces, she said.

The richest man in the world acknowledged his admiration for China in an interview with the Financial Times on Friday. He suggested creating a separate administrative zone for Taiwan that is more lenient than Hong Kong and "reasonably palatable."

People in Taiwan did not like the statement, and lawmakers from important political parties issued statements criticising Musk's words, according to Taiwan News.

Most participants thought that Musk has a biased perspective on cross-strait issues because of his economic interests and stakes in China.

(With inputs from ANI)