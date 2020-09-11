Chinese ambassador 'likes' pornographic video, Beijing claims his Twitter account hacked

A pornographic post was 'liked' from the official account of Chinese ambassador Liu Xiaoming, after which the country has asked Twitter to initiate a probe in what it says is a hacking incident.

Xiaoming's account showed the liked video for over an hour on Wednesday, leading to a number of comments and reactions before it was finally taken down.

"Some anti-China elements viciously attacked Ambassador Liu Xiaoming's Twitter account and employed despicable methods to deceive the public," said a statement posted on the embassy's website.

It further said that Twitter has been asked to take the matter 'seriously' and make 'thorough investigations'.

"The Embassy reserves the right to take further actions and hope that the public will not believe or spread such rumour," it said.

Set up in October last year, Liu's Twitter account has over 85,000 followers.

Twitter is yet to comment on the matter.

Notably, Liu is one of China's most outspoken ambassadors and is known for giving very aggressive interviews to defend Beijing's actions and policies.

Although Twitter and pornography are officially banned in the country, Chinese diplomats and journalists often use their social media platform to push China's agenda.

Recently, Twitter was in the news after the official handle of Prime Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked in a bitcoin scam.