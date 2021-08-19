China's Wang Yi says Afghanistan should be encouraged, guided and supported, not pressurised

The Taliban reclaimed its power over Afghanistan after 20 years on August 15 after it was forced out by a U.S.-led invasion but the world seems divided on the opinion of whether one should support the new state or not.

Recently, China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi came forward and stated that the world should guide and support Afghanistan as it transitions to a new government instead of putting more pressure on it. "The international community should encourage and guide it in a positive direction instead of exerting more pressure," he said according to the ministry's statement on the call.

Taliban has not been recognised officially by China yet but Wang last month hosted Mullah Baradar, chief of its political office, in Tianjin and said the Taliban were expected to play an important role in Afghanistan's peace and reconstruction process.

Wang also went on to say that the international community should not use Afghanistan as a geopolitical battleground but should respect its independence and the will of its people.

China consistently objects to foreign criticism of its own system and generally rejects international pressure on other countries as interference.

Wang also went on to talk about the relations between China and the United Kingdom. He said, there had been "positive signs" in Sino-British relations after a recent low point, concurring with a previous statement by Dominic Raab that relations should be defined by cooperation, not disagreement.