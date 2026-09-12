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China will work with India, handle differences under Modi-Xi guidance: Ambassador Xu Feihong ahead of BRICS Summit

China will work with India to manage their differences under the guidance of Modi and Xi Jinping, said Beijing's Ambassador Xu Feihong ahead of the Chinese President's visit to India for the BRICS Summit, where a bilateral meeting has been arranged for the third year in a row.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 12, 2026, 09:22 AM IST

China will work with India, handle differences under Modi-Xi guidance: Ambassador Xu Feihong ahead of BRICS Summit
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China will work together with India and handle their differences under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Beijing's Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said.

His comments come hours ahead of the Chinese President's visit to India for the BRICS Summit on Saturday, during which he is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi. The Chinese Ambassador also confirmed that the meeting was being arranged between the two leaders.

"China and India are arranging for the bilateral meeting between President Xi and Prime Minister Modi," Xu wrote in a post on X on Friday night.

Xi is visiting India after nearly seven years, following his visit in 2019. He left Beijing on Saturday for the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi at the invitation of PM Modi.

"This will be the third year in a row for the two leaders to meet with each other, following their meetings in Kazan and Tianjin," the Chinese Ambassador to India said.

'Friends enjoying good-neighbourliness'

He noted that China will work with India on several fronts, including mutual cooperation and handling of differences.

"China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good-neighbourliness and partners helping each other succeed," Xu wrote in his X post.

Commenting on the Modi-Xi meeting earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing that this will be the third year in a row the two leaders meet, after their meetings in Kazan and Tianjin, and repeated the same formulation.

Xi's first India visit after Galwan clash

Xi Jinping is visiting India for the first time after Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed at the Galwan Valley in 2020, souring relations for several months. India-China ties have since thawed, with the Chinese President meeting PM Modi in Kazan and Tianjin.

The Chinese President has already left Beijing, according to news agency Xinhua. He is expected to arrive in New Delhi at 12:25 IST.

Xi's entourage includes Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister.

PM Modi and Xi's bilateral meeting is scheduled at 5:45 pm today. India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13 in New Delhi.

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