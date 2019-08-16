China wants informal UN talks today on Pak's Kashmir letter

China has asked for an informal closed-door consultation on how to react to Pakistan's letter on Kashmir on Friday at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York.

The informal consultation will see the exchange of views among the UNSC members on Pakistan's foreign minister SM Qureshi's letter to UNSC President and Polish envoy Joanna Wronecka in the aftermath of New Delhi's decision to remove the special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani foreign minister asked for the letter to be disseminated and for a meeting of UNSC to be called, but so far no such call has been taken. Pakistan is keen to have a meeting in which it gets the right to speak and a record of discussion takes place.

Equatorial Guinea, one of the non-permanent members of UNSC, said all members are waiting for instructions from the chair of the council of Poland.

"Pakistan has requested for a meeting, but we have to receive the instruction of the chair of the council until he decides to make consultations now," Anatolio Ndong Mba, Permanent Representative of Equatorial Guinea told reporters.

Last week, a letter written by Pakistan on August 6, a day after the Indian govt decided to remove the special status for Jammu and Kashmir was not taken up in any of UNSC meetings.

Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz received a call from India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan Foreign Minister SM Qureshi has said, "We expressed concerns over current tensions between India and Pakistan. We are in favour of a dialogue between Pakistan and India to sort out differences. We hope both the countries can work out mutually on beneficial solution bilaterally."

Meanwhile, Russia has said there is no information on any initiative on Pakistan's letter.

Dmitry Polyanskiy, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to UN said, "There is no direct information about any meeting which is not initiative to my knowledge."

But he said, "Russia will not object if it is a closed-door meeting" since "We need to discuss first among ourselves since it has been a long time UNSC has touched on this file. We need to compare notes and reload this file."

Asked if Moscow is doing anything behind the scenes, Dmitry said, "Everybody does something behind the scenes since we all are worried, including Moscow."