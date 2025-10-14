‘China vs world’: US calls India ‘ally’ against China’s export control on rare earths, gives latter warning, ‘we are...’

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
After China defended its latest export control measures on rare earths, the United States is now considering India a potential ally against China on this topic. US treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has criticised Beijing for trying to create obstacles with new export controls on minerals.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 10:59 PM IST

    After China defended its latest export control measures on rare earths, the United States is now considering India a potential ally against China on this topic. US treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has criticised Beijing, accusing President Xi Jinping's government of trying to create obstacles with new export controls on minerals used to make magnets important to auto, electronic, and defence industries.

    US gives warning to China

    Bessent, who has shown bitterness towards both India and China, said, “This is China versus the world.” Bessent had accused both Asian countries in the recent past of purchasing Russian oil even during the war in Ukraine. In an interview with the channel Fox Business, Bessent said on Monday, “They (China) have pointed a bazooka at the supply chains and the industrial base of the entire free world. And, you know, we're not going to have it.”

    Asserting America’s might by declaring US’ sovereignty "in various ways”, he said that “China is a command-and-control economy. They are neither going to command nor control us.” Indirectly pointing to India, he further said, “We have already been in touch with the allies. We will be meeting with them this week, and I expect that we will get substantial global support — from the Europeans, from the Indians, from the democracies in Asia.” However, he did not clearly mention what he meant by support.

    Pointing towards China, Bessant said, “They want to pull everybody else down with them”.

    His comments regarding China come after President Donald Trump slammed 100% additional tariffs on China over its imposition of export controls on rare earths.

    Meanwhile, China has defended its latest export control measures on rare earths and related items as a legitimate action to safeguard global peace, warning the US of 'resolute measures' if President Donald Trump proceeds with his threat to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese exports.  

