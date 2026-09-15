‘China values Modi’s statements’: Beijing backs India’s independent foreign policy after BRICS meeting

China said Prime Minister Narendra Modi told President Xi Jinping that India's foreign policy is independent and its ties with Beijing are not influenced by any third country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Chinese President Xi Jinping that India follows an independent foreign policy and that its relationship with China is not influenced by any third party, Beijing said on Monday.

The statement came two days after Modi and Xi held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where both leaders welcomed the steady improvement in India-China relations.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Beijing values Modi's remarks on India's strategic autonomy.

“Prime Minister Modi said that India has an independent foreign policy, developing relations with China is not affected by any third party and that it will not allow any force to engage in anti-China activities on its territory. China values Prime Minister Modi’s statements,” the statement said.

'China and India should be partners'

According to China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the key understanding reached during the Modi-Xi meeting was that the two countries should view each other as partners. Guo said Xi acknowledged that India and China have different national circumstances but stressed that both countries should use their respective strengths to support each other's development.

"To promote the steady and sustained development of China-India relations, both sides need to calibrate the direction with an objective and rational strategic perception," he said.

The Chinese official also called for differences between the two countries to be handled through mutual respect and mutual understanding, while cooperation should continue to deepen.

Xi's visit to India for the BRICS Summit was also significant as it marked his first visit to the country in seven years.

India stresses peace along border

While Beijing highlighted strategic autonomy and partnership, India stressed that peace along the border remains central to improving bilateral ties. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Modi told Xi that both sides should follow existing agreements and understandings on border-related matters.

The two leaders “expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples”, the ministry said.

The Indian side also emphasised that disagreements should not turn into larger disputes.

“Differences should not become disputes. Prime Minister [Modi] highlighted that both sides must be guided by three mutuals – mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest,” the readout said.

Fresh tensions add to border concerns

The Modi-Xi meeting took place against the backdrop of reports of fresh tensions between Indian and Chinese troops in the Taksing region of Arunachal Pradesh. Reports indicated face-offs between troops in July and August.

The two countries had reached an understanding in October 2024 to disengage troops from friction points in the Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). That understanding ended a military standoff that had continued for more than four years and had severely affected India-China relations.

The latest diplomatic engagement at the BRICS Summit comes as both sides seek to maintain the recent improvement in ties while continuing discussions on unresolved border issues.