China urged US to correct erroneous practices over new US tariffs up to 20%, warning it reserves right to take necessary measures. Commerce ministry calls investigation unilateralism.

China slams US tariffs, says it will take necessary measures

China on Thursday urged United States to “correct its erroneous practices” over new US tariffs, warning that it reserves right to take “necessary measures” in response.

Chinese commerce ministry said it would closely monitor developments and called on Washington to return to right track of resolving issues through dialogue and consultation, Reuters reported.

Proposed US tariffs target several trading partners, including China, European Union and Japan, with rates going up to 20%.

China faces one of highest rates at 20%. However, US trade representative Jamieson Greer said proposed levies were within scope of ongoing trade negotiations with Beijing, news agency AFP reported.

‘Return to right track’

During a press briefing, commerce ministry spokesperson He Yadong said, “US investigation is an act of unilateralism, and China firmly opposes it”.

“China urges US to correct its wrong practices and return to right track of resolving issues through dialogue and consultation,” He said, adding that citing “overcapacity” as a reason to impose tariffs was a “pretext for protectionism”.

Yadong said such actions not only fail to address their own structural imbalances but also disrupt security and stability of global industrial and supply chains, hinder industrial cooperation, drive up global inflation, harm direct interests of businesses and consumers and pose long-term, systemic risks to global economic growth.

Ministry also urged United States to accelerate internal procedures so a $60 billion tariff cut arrangement can come into effect as soon as possible.

Tariffs on other countries

US on Wednesday proposed tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods following a months-long investigation into what Washington calls “structural excess capacity” in 16 major economies. Rate would drop to 17% if New Delhi signs a trade deal with Washington, HT reported earlier.

European Union, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Switzerland face a 15% tariff, excluding most-favoured-nation duties, while Singapore faces a 10% rate.

Proposed tariffs will not be added to existing Section 232 national security duties on automobiles, steel and aluminium. Energy products such as oil and gas, food that US does not or cannot grow, critical minerals, fertilisers, and certain semiconductors and pharmaceuticals will be exempt, a US official said.

Trade tensions between world's two largest economies have once again escalated, with Beijing signalling it will not hesitate to retaliate if Washington goes ahead with new levies