Amid the tensions and ongoing major wars, like Iran and Israel, Ukraine and Russia, every country is in a race to secure most advanced weapons and highest generation fighter jets. India is operating with a 4.5 generation, as it has French-made Rafale jet as powerful jets in its arsenal. While there are reports, that China has already developed its sixth generation fighter jets. Till now, there have been five generations of jets operational, but China's advancement to the six generation is a major leap in its military strength. But what does this 'generation' means in the fighter jets?

"Generation” refers to the timeline and technological advancement of fighter jets. It reflect the era of development and rapid advancement in aircraft design, avionics, automation, speed and weapon systems, was categorized into generations. For example the first generation fighter jets were the least advanced and have no modern technologies embedded in them, while the sixth generation fighter jets are powerful and modern in all term, due to technological advancements throughout these years. From subsonic, the aircrafts are now becoming Hypersonic. Let's quickly

look at the evolution of fighter jets.

1st Generation

Era: This generation aircrafts were among the earliest operational jets, belonging to the era of 1950s. These were developed between 1943-1955, during world war II.

Features: The features of these jets were Subsonic speeds, basic avionics, unguided weapons, straight or swept wings. They had basic avionic systems with no radars or self-protection countermeasures, and were armed with machine guns or cannons, as well as unguided bombs and rockets.

Examples: Messerschmitt Me 262, MiG-15, Hawker Hunter are among the first generation jets.

2nd Generation

Era: They were developed between mid-1950s to early 1960s.

Features: Equipped with basic radar, semi-guided missiles, electronic systems. It had supersonic speeds and afterburners.

Examples: F-104, F-5, Sukhoi Su-9, MiG-19 and MiG-21.

3rd Generation

Era: These third gen jets were developed between 1960-1970. Te development of first cadre of multi-role fighters was seen in this generation.

Features: It was equipped with beyond-visual-range combat, not available in previous generations. Moreover, it has integrated airframes and advanced radars.

Examples: MiG-23, F-4 Phantom, Harrier.

4th Generation

Era- Developed in 1970s and 2000s. This generation of fighter jets saw major technological advancement. There is 4.5 generation jet fighters also, that wer developed in late 1980s till 90s.

Features: Equipped with Multi-role fighters, fly-by-wire control systems, heads-up displays, initial stealth features. It have advanced avionics and enhanced maneuverability. These jets have advanced and improved weapon system, like ai-to-air missiles for improved targeting. Also capable of air-to-ground missions.

Examples: MiG-29, Su-27, F/A-18, F-15, F-16, and Mirage-2000 are gen 4, while Rafale in Gen 4.5 fighter jet.

5th Generation

Era: They were developed in 2000s and are still dominating. these are the most advanced generation that is operation till date. Six generation is not developed yet.

Features: These generation jets have improved stealth and radar-absorbent materials. It has advanced avionics, network-centric warfare, data fusion and is equipped with supersonic sustained speeds. The jets have having multi-spectral sensors, to obtain a 360-degree picture, allowing improved situational awareness. Moreover, aircraft itself can identify threats and recommend attack options to the pilot.

Examples: U.S. F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II.

The sixth generation

Era: The 6th-generation fighter is currently not operational and the development is yet to come.

Features: As per reports, the six gen jets will have advanced digital capabilities including high-capacity networking, artificial intelligence, data fusion, cyber warfare, data-to-decision and battlefield command, control and communications (C3) capabilities.

Examples:

China has already developed its sixth-generation fighter jet, named the J-36, as per few reports. United States is developing NGAD. UK-Italy-Japan consortium is developing Tempest. A trilateral France-Germany-Spain alliance have also announced their sixth-generation fighter programmes. Moreover Russia is also developing these generation jets.

India has which generation jets?

Currently, India is working on its own indigenous fifth-generation fighter, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Moreover, it is planning to look for technology partnerships to develop next-generation engines. As per reports, U.S. aerospace giant General Electric (GE) has also offered India engines for a fifth-generation stealth fighter. Meanwhile, India's neighbor Pakistan is preparing to induct the Chinese-made fifth-generation J-35 fighter.