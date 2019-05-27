Trending#

Lok Sabha Election 2019

Smriti Irani

Narendra Modi

General Election 2019

PM Modi

Technology

  1. Home
  2. World
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH



China unlikely to oppose Apple Inc; would 'protest' against any such step: Huawei founder

Huawei founder conceded that export curbs by the US administration will cut into a two-year lead built over its competitors


File photo:

Huawei Founder Ren Zhengfei (Photo: AFP)

Share

Written By

Reuters

Updated: May 27, 2019, 09:34 AM IST

Huawei Technologies' founder and Chief Executive Ren Zhengfei told Bloomberg that retaliation by Beijing against Apple Inc was unlikely and that he would oppose any such move from China against the iPhone maker. When asked about calls from some in China to retaliate against Apple, Ren said that he would "protest" against any such step if it were to be taken by Beijing.

"That (Chinese retaliation against Apple) will not happen first of all and second of all, if that happens, I'll be the first to protest," Ren said in the interview with Bloomberg.

He conceded that export curbs from the administration of US President Donald Trump will cut into a two-year lead built by Huawei over its competitors, but added that the company will either ramp up its chip supply or find alternatives to stay ahead in smartphones and 5G.