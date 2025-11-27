China Train Accident: 11 railway workers killed, 2 injured in country's worst train accident in over 10 years

What was Operation Welcome Allies? Will Donald Trump throw out thousands of Afghans?
WORLD
According to local authorities, the workers were struck by a train that was conducting tests on earthquake detection systems. The collision occurred on a curved stretch of track near Luoyang Town railway station.
At least 11 railway workers were killed and two others injured in a tragic railway accident in China’s southwestern city of Kunming on Thursday. This is the country’s deadliest train-related incident in over 10 years.
Officials said that operations at the Yunnan province station have since returned to normal, while an investigation is underway to determine how the accident occurred.
China operates the world’s largest rail network, stretching over 160,000 km (100,000 miles) and handling billions of passenger journeys annually.
With agency inputs