China to donate USD 20 billion to WHO to help tackle COVID-19, coronavirus outbreak

As the world keeps confirming an ever-increasing tally of positive cases for the COVID-19 infection, the panic around the coronavirus epidemic has reached its zenith. The global death toll has crossed 3,600 and according to the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s estimates, at least 1 lakh people have been affected all over the world.

In the wake of this, China has now announced that the country will donate USD 20 million to WHO in support of the international cooperation of fighting the virus outbreak.

The World Health Organisation, a specialised agency of the United Nations, has taken a lead role in caring for the global public following the infection outbreak. Under the leadership of Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO has been relentlessly ensuring that countries strengthen their prevention measures and promoting scientific and rational ways of tackling the virus. The organisation has also been helping relevant countries to improve their health system capacity, which has been widely recognised by the international community.

"China highly appreciates WHO's understanding and support of the country's work in epidemic prevention and control," China's state media Xinhua reported.

To help WHO in its efforts, Beijing will be donating the amount as practical support for the organisation to "continue playing a better coordinating role in the global fight against the epidemic, especially in helping medium and small-sized countries with weak public health systems cement their defence against the outbreak", news agencies reported.