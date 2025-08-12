Twitter
WORLD

China to construct Xinjiang-Tibet rail line that will pass through Aksai Chin, LAC near Arunachal Pradesh

Months after India-China developed a thaw in their frosty relationship, Beijing announced its plan to construct the Xinjiang-Tibet rail line that will pass through Aksai Chin and run near the LAC near Arunachal Pradesh. Details here.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 06:04 PM IST

China to construct Xinjiang-Tibet rail line that will pass through Aksai Chin, LAC near Arunachal Pradesh
Xinjiang-Tibet Railway

In a development that may have far-reaching consequences in the geopolitical and security scenario in Asia, China is set to begin construction of the 2,000 km rail line connecting Hotan in Xinjiang and Lhasa in Tibet. The proposed rail line will traverse the Kunlun, Karakoram, Kailash, and Himalayan mountain ranges at an average elevation of over 4,500 metres. It is significant also because the rail line will pass through Aksai Chin, the area that originally belonged to India but was captured by China in the 1962 war. The proposed rail line will also pass through the Line of Actual Control (LAC) dividing the two countries. 

Xinjiang-Tibet Railway

According to the South China Morning Post, Xinjiang-Tibet Railway Company (XTRC) has been formally registered with a capital of $13.2 billion. It is wholly owned by China State Railway Group. It will be a challenge to human endeavor as the proposed rail link will pass through the most hostile terrain, where the temperature may be as low as -40 degrees Celsius. However, it will be one of the four lines planned to connect Tibet with the rest of the country. Other lines will connect the western region to Qinghai, Sichuan and Yunnan provinces. Earlier, China spent $45 billion on constructing the 1,800 km Sichuan-Tibet Railway. The main objective is to establish a 5,000 km plateau rail network centred in Lhasa by 2035.

Will Tibet Rail impact India-China ties?

The analysts are perplexed at the announcement of the project that has come at a time when India and China are once again normalizing relations after the Chinese Army intruded into Indian territories in 2020 and captured a sizeable part. India is certain to get irked by the project that will pass through Aksai Chin. It will also be upset because the rail line runs through the LAC. Earlier, Beijing started the construction of the world's biggest dam over the Brahmaputra River in ecologically fragile Tibet, close to Arunachal Pradesh.

