Located off the northeast coast, this ambitious project will span a 20-square-kilometer island with four runways and a massive 900,000-square-meter passenger terminal

China is constructing the world’s largest airport on a man-made island, the Dalian Jinzhou Bay International Airport. Located off the northeast coast, this ambitious project will span a 20-square-kilometer (7.7-square-mile) island with four runways and a massive 900,000-square-meter (969,000-square-foot) passenger terminal, according to CNN report.

Once operational, the airport aims to handle 80 million passengers annually through 540,000 flights. The first phase is scheduled for completion by 2035. According to a statement from the airport, it will surpass Hong Kong International Airport and Japan’s Kansai Airport to become the largest of its kind globally.

Construction began after years of planning, with the site selection process starting in 2003. However, progress was delayed, and significant work only commenced recently. Engineers have faced numerous challenges, including complex geological conditions and tight deadlines.

Dalian, a city with a population of 7.5 million, has been a key transportation hub due to its proximity to Japan and South Korea. The current Dalian Zhoushuizi Airport has reached its maximum capacity, despite multiple expansions over its nearly 100-year history.

The new airport is part of China’s broader efforts to expand its aviation infrastructure. As the country moves to overtake the United States as the world’s largest air travel market, officials have projected the need for 450 airports by 2035. In 2019, Beijing’s Daxing Airport opened with much fanfare, highlighting China’s commitment to meeting growing demand.