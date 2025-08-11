Twitter
China takes BIG step, begins work on Xinjiang–Tibet railway near Ladakh, it will connect..., here's how it will impact India

The newly formed Xinjiang–Tibet Railway Company will be responsible for a range of activities, including railway construction, the manufacturing of transport equipment and the development of tourism infrastructure. Check how it will impact India.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 03:17 PM IST

China has unveiled the Xinjiang–Tibet Railway Project, a major advancement in regional connectivity. This nearly 2,000 km railway, designed to navigate some of the world's most elevated and challenging terrains, will link Hotan in Xinjiang to Shigatse in Tibet. The project will connect to the existing Lhasa–Shigatse route and will be managed by the newly formed Xinjiang–Tibet Railway Company, with a budget of $13.2 billion.

About Xinjiang–Tibet Railway project 

Media reports indicate that the Xinjiang–Tibet Railway Project will traverse some of the most difficult terrains on the Tibetan Plateau, with sections reaching altitudes over 4,000 meters. Once finished, the railway is set to become one of the highest in the world, representing a significant engineering accomplishment. It will connect Tibet with the rest of China via four primary railway lines, boosting China's strategic geopolitical advantages.

The newly formed Xinjiang–Tibet Railway Company will be responsible for a range of activities, including railway construction, the manufacturing of transport equipment, property development and management, and the development of tourism infrastructure.

The Chinese government has established a new state-owned enterprise, Xinjiang Tibet Railway Co Ltd, which is entirely controlled by China State Railway Group Ltd. This organisational structure mirrors that of the Yajiang Group, which recently began constructing a large dam on the Brahmaputra (Yarlung Tsangpo) River.

In May 2022, China State Railway Group awarded a tender for the survey and design of the Hotan-Shigatse railway project. Later, in April 2025, the Chinese transport ministry announced during a press conference that the Xinjiang-Tibet railway line was among 45 major projects slated to begin construction that year.

How this project will impact India?

Regarding the project's impact on India, the Xinjiang–Tibet Railway will run close to the Indian border near Ladakh. This proximity is expected to enhance the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) capability to rapidly deploy troops and logistics to frontier areas. Beijing views the project as part of its broader "Border Infrastructure Strategy" aimed at bolstering its strategic position against India.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
