Will India boycott US products, emphasise 'swadeshi'? Will Coca-Cola, Pepsi, McDonald's face...
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir targets Mukesh Ambani from US: 'Tweeted his pic to...'
Baaghi 4 teaser review: Tiger Shroff might break dull phase in Animal meets Marco mashup, Sanjay Dutt looks scene-stealer in done-to-death story
Amid GPT-5 backlash, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warns 'self-destructive' use of...; brings back...
China takes BIG step, begins work on Xinjiang–Tibet railway near Ladakh, it will connect..., here's how it will impact India
Months after AI-171 crash, Air India takes BIG step, announces Rs 35050885120 upgrade for its...
Noida Daycare Horror: CCTV footage shows 15-month-old beaten, bite marks found on body, watch video
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables revised Income Tax Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha
Meet Indian genius, 21-year-old Guwahati Girl who becomes first Assamese to earn Oxford degree in Sanskrit, Classical Hindi
From Crude Threats to Global Shame: Munir's words remind India of enemy it faces
WORLD
The newly formed Xinjiang–Tibet Railway Company will be responsible for a range of activities, including railway construction, the manufacturing of transport equipment and the development of tourism infrastructure. Check how it will impact India.
China has unveiled the Xinjiang–Tibet Railway Project, a major advancement in regional connectivity. This nearly 2,000 km railway, designed to navigate some of the world's most elevated and challenging terrains, will link Hotan in Xinjiang to Shigatse in Tibet. The project will connect to the existing Lhasa–Shigatse route and will be managed by the newly formed Xinjiang–Tibet Railway Company, with a budget of $13.2 billion.
Media reports indicate that the Xinjiang–Tibet Railway Project will traverse some of the most difficult terrains on the Tibetan Plateau, with sections reaching altitudes over 4,000 meters. Once finished, the railway is set to become one of the highest in the world, representing a significant engineering accomplishment. It will connect Tibet with the rest of China via four primary railway lines, boosting China's strategic geopolitical advantages.
The newly formed Xinjiang–Tibet Railway Company will be responsible for a range of activities, including railway construction, the manufacturing of transport equipment, property development and management, and the development of tourism infrastructure.
The Chinese government has established a new state-owned enterprise, Xinjiang Tibet Railway Co Ltd, which is entirely controlled by China State Railway Group Ltd. This organisational structure mirrors that of the Yajiang Group, which recently began constructing a large dam on the Brahmaputra (Yarlung Tsangpo) River.
In May 2022, China State Railway Group awarded a tender for the survey and design of the Hotan-Shigatse railway project. Later, in April 2025, the Chinese transport ministry announced during a press conference that the Xinjiang-Tibet railway line was among 45 major projects slated to begin construction that year.
Regarding the project's impact on India, the Xinjiang–Tibet Railway will run close to the Indian border near Ladakh. This proximity is expected to enhance the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) capability to rapidly deploy troops and logistics to frontier areas. Beijing views the project as part of its broader "Border Infrastructure Strategy" aimed at bolstering its strategic position against India.