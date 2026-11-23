The Indonesian navy seized a China-to-Bangladesh consignment of 405 tonnes of sodium perchlorate, a key ingredient in rocket and missile fuel, bound for Mongla port. Experts estimate the haul could have been used to build nearly 100 missiles.

A major security scare has emerged after Indonesia detained a freighter bound for Bangladesh that was loaded with missile-related material. On board were 405 tonnes of sodium perchlorate, a key oxidiser in the production of rocket and missile fuel, and millions of SIM cards that were not registered. According to an Indonesian Navy commander, the chemical alone could have supported the production of as many as 100 missiles, leaving investigators to ask about the real destination and end-user of the shipment.

Details published by The Business Standard, a Dhaka-based daily, on Monday (November 23) identify the vessel as the Comoros-registered MV Star Lines. It departed from Lianyungang in China, heading for Mongla in Bangladesh, before being intercepted off the coast of Belawan, North Sumatra, on November 7.

The operation was disclosed by the navy on November 20 at a media briefing at Regional Command I in Belawan, with videos from Indonesian outlets showing the announcement. The vessel had been due to arrive at Mongla a day after it was intercepted, on November 8.

What exactly happened?

Indonesian sailors became alert when the vessel started behaving strangely and made an unplanned halt in Belawan waters, supposedly to refuel, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The navy patrol ship KRI Sigalu-857 intercepted it after noticing that it was not sailing normally. When the vessel allegedly stayed silent on radio communications, officials decided to board and inspect it.

SIB News Network, an Indonesia-based outlet, reported that the suspicious activity was first spotted on the patrol ship’s radar. The commander then ordered a check after repeated radio calls went unanswered by the crew.

According to the report, the Indonesian Navy has suggested that the ship may have disabled its Automatic Identification System (AIS) while at sea. That allegation is now being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Inside the China ship seized en route to Bangladesh

A search of the vessel uncovered 36 containers, of which 15 held 405 tonnes of sodium perchlorate. Authorities also recovered 54 pallets containing millions of blank 4G LTE SIM cards that had not been registered, TBS reported.

Sodium perchlorate is a powerful oxidiser used both in industry and in the production of rocket and missile propellants. It does not explode or burn by itself, but it can support combustion.

Rear Admiral Deny Septian, commander of Naval Regional Command I, described the chemical as a strategic material for rocket and missile propellants. TBS quoted him as saying the seized stock could potentially be used to produce up to 100 missiles.

Bangladesh has no rocket, missile production infra

Although Bangladesh has a local defence industry that produces munitions and small arms, it lacks the infrastructure to manufacture rockets and missiles using sodium perchlorate. This has fuelled doubts over why the shipment was headed to Bangladesh in the first place.

Officials in Indonesia also spotted inconsistencies in the vessel’s registration and shipping paperwork.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, the documents claimed the registration would remain valid until October 2027, but the registration itself was listed as suspended.