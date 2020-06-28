China still silent on Galwan casualties; failing to silence kin of slain soldiers: Report

The Chinese government has acknowledged the deaths of only a few officers so far.

Despite suffering multiple casualties in a violent faceoff with India in the Galwan Valley area, China has still not disclosed how many of its soldiers were killed in the incident.

This decision of the Chinese Communist Party has upset Chinese families who lost their loved ones in the incident, US-based Breitbart News has reported.

According to Breitbart, the Chinese government is struggling to silence the families of soldiers who are using Weibo and other platforms to vent their anger and frustration.

Following the June 15 incident, the Indian government had acknowledged that 20 of its soldiers were killed in the brawl with the Chinese troops.

Indian intercepts have, however, revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including the dead and seriously injured.

Although the Chinese government is mum regarding the casualties, its state-media editor-in-chief had revealed that the Chinese side has also suffered casualties during the June 15 face-off with Indian troops in Ladakh.

"Based on what I know, the Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash," Hu Xijin, Editor-in-Chief of Chinese state-run media said in a tweet.

Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash. I want to tell the Indian side, don’t be arrogant and misread China’s restraint as being weak. China doesn’t want to have a clash with India, but we don’t fear it. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) June 16, 2020

According to multiple reports, Chinese families are using Weibo to express their frustration over the secrecy of their government.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that a "befitting reply" has been given to those coveting Indian territories.

"The world has seen India's commitment to protecting its borders & sovereignty. In Ladakh, a befitting reply has been given to those coveting our territories," said the Prime Minister.

He paid his respects to the brave martyrs who fought to protect Indian territory at the borders. "India knows how to fulfill the role of an ally, and also to give a befitting reply to transgressions. Our courageous soldiers have shown that they won't allow a single scratch on Mother India's dignity," said Prime Minister Modi.

"India bows to our brave martyrs who lost their lives in Ladakh. Their valour will always be remembered. Families who lost their sons, still want to send their other children to defence forces... their spirit and sacrifice is venerable," he said.

The June 15 violent face-off occurred after China attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. India has said that the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

(With ANI inputs)