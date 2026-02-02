FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
China slams Grammy Award for Dalai Lama, says he is doing 'anti-Chinese separatist activity under disguise of religion'

Asked for his reaction to the Dalai Lama winning the Grammy Award, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian reiterated China's allegation that the 90-year-old octogenarian spiritual leader is carrying out separatist activity in the name of religion.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 02, 2026, 06:47 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

China on Monday deplored the Grammy Award given to the Dalai Lama, saying it "firmly opposes" the Tibetan spiritual leader using the recognition to carry out "anti-China activities". The Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, won his first Grammy on Sunday in the category of Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording for his spoken-word album, Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. 

Asked for his reaction to the Dalai Lama winning the award, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian reiterated China's allegation that the 90-year-old octogenarian spiritual leader is carrying out separatist activity in the name of religion. The Dalai Lama is not purely a religious person, Lin told a media briefing. "He is a political exile committed to anti-Chinese separatist activity under the disguise of religion," he said. Beijing firmly opposes relevant sides using the award as a tool to carry out anti-China activities, he said.

The Dalai Lama, who has lived in exile in Dharamsala since he left Tibet in 1959, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 for his consistent, nonviolent struggle to liberate Tibet. At the Grammys, he edged out other nominees, including Kathy Garver for Elvis Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story, Trevor Noah for Into The Uncut Grass, Ketanji Brown Jackson for Lovely One: A Memoir and Fab Morvan for You Know It's True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli. 

Reacting to the prestigious international recognition, the Dalai Lama expressed gratitude and humility, saying he did not view the award as a personal achievement. "I receive this recognition with gratitude and humility. I don't see it as something personal, but as a recognition of our shared universal responsibility. I firmly believe that peace, compassion, care for our environment, and an understanding of the oneness of humanity are essential for the collective well-being of all eight billion human beings. I am grateful that this Grammy recognition can help spread these messages more widely," he said.

