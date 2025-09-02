China signs gas pipeline deal with Russia, Gazprom to supply 44 bcm annually, Can Trump dare to slap Beijing with additional tariffs?

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said that an agreement had been reached to increase gas supplies to China from 38 billion cubic metres (bcm) to 44 billion bcm a year. A gas pipeline will be built from the Bovanenkovo and Kharasavey gas fields of northern Russia to China via Mongolia. Details here.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 05:45 PM IST

After US President Donald Trump punished India for buying Russian oil by imposing 25% additional tariffs over and above the base tariff of 25%, China has signed an agreement to buy natural gas from Moscow. The two countries signed a memorandum on Tuesday on constructing the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline. Confirming the deal, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller told state news agency TASS that an agreement had been reached to increase gas supplies from 38 billion cubic metres (bcm) to 44 billion bcm a year. 

Power of Siberia pipeline

The biggest producer of natural gas will supply the gas to the biggest buyer via the existing Power of Siberia pipeline, which runs from Eastern Siberia to China. Miller said, "Today, a legally binding memorandum was signed on the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline and the Soyuz Vostok transit gas pipeline through Mongolia." However, the price of the gas has not been fixed. It indicates that Beijing may be demanding the gas at a discount. Russia has been put under economic sanctions. However, the European Union has emerged as the biggest buyer of Russian gas. 

 

China-Russia deal

After Russian President Vladimir Putin met his Chinese counterpart, 22 agreements were signed between the two countries. These include a deal on strategic cooperation between Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corporation. A gas pipeline will be built to supply gas from the vast Bovanenkovo and Kharasavey gas fields of northern Russia across the wilderness of Siberia to Mongolia and then to China. It will be the world's biggest and most capital-intensive gas project. 

 

FAQs

Q1: How many deals have been signed between China and Russia after the presidents of the two countries met in Tianjin?

Ans: After Russian President Vladimir Putin met his Chinese counterpart, 22 agreements were signed between the two countries. 
These include a deal on strategic cooperation between Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corporation. 

Q2: What is the gas deal between Russia and China?

Ans: A gas pipeline will be built to supply gas from the vast Bovanenkovo and Kharasavey gas fields of northern Russia across the wilderness of Siberia to Mongolia and then to China. It will be the world's biggest and most capital-intensive gas project. 

Summary

After Russian President Vladimir Putin met his Chinese counterpart, 22 agreements were signed between the two countries. These include a deal on strategic cooperation between Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corporation. A gas pipeline will be built to supply gas from the vast Bovanenkovo and Kharasavey gas fields of northern Russia across the wilderness of Siberia to Mongolia and then to China. It will be the world's biggest and most capital-intensive gas project. 

