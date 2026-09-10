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China Ship Fire: 20 dead, 5 missing after blaze erupts on cargo vessel in Qingdao, Xi Jinping orders probe

20 people were killed, and five remain missing after a fire broke out on the Liberia-flagged cargo ship Ocean Melody at a Qingdao shipyard in China. Check details here.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 10, 2026, 06:28 PM IST

China Ship Fire: 20 dead, 5 missing after blaze erupts on cargo vessel in Qingdao, Xi Jinping orders probe
China Ship Fire: 20 dead, 5 missing after blaze erupts on cargo vessel in Qingdao, Xi Jinping orders probe
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At least 20 people were killed in China on Thursday (September 10, 2026) after a fire broke out on a foreign-flagged cargo ship undergoing repairs in the eastern port city of Qingdao. The blaze reportedly started at around 11.15 am at the state-owned Qingdao Beihai shipyard. President Xi Jinping has called for a swift investigation into the cause of the fire and ordered search and rescue efforts. 

China ship fire: What we know so far

According to AFP reports, five people remain missing, while 17 people were evacuated, including five who were injured. The vessel had 42 people on board when the fire started.

The ship is the Liberia-flagged bulk carrier Ocean Melody. Qingdao Beihai is a major shipyard managed by the China State Shipbuilding Corporation. It was undergoing maintenance at Beihai Shipbuilding in Qingdao, a major Chinese maritime hub. As the fire erupted at 11:15 am,  flames were extinguished around 2:30 pm. According to Chinese state media, the vessel was identified as Ocean Melody, a 190-metre bulk carrier sailing under the Liberian flag. Although the cause of the fire has not yet been established, a nearby resident said he saw thick smoke but did not hear an explosion.

President Xi Jinping ordered urgent search-and-rescue operations, directing authorities to investigate the incident and address fire hazards, urging officials to draw lessons from the accident.

Past incidents

The incident follows a series of deadly industrial accidents in China, including recent fires and explosions at shipyards and factories.  In August, an explosion occurred at a shipyard in Fujian province, killing one firefighter and rescue worker and injuring 12 others. In May, a blast at a fireworks factory in central China claimed 37 lives, while a fire at a shoe factory in Fujian in July killed at least 28 people. China also launched a campaign to tackle fire hazards in high-rise buildings last November, following a massive blaze that engulfed several tower blocks in Hong Kong and killed 168 people.

 

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