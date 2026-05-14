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China’s Xi Jinping warns Donald Trump over Taiwan at Beijing Summit, calls situation ‘a very dangerous place’

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned US President Trump over Taiwan, saying mishandling the issue could push China-US relations into 'a very dangerous place.'

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 14, 2026, 12:30 PM IST

China’s Xi Jinping warns Donald Trump over Taiwan at Beijing Summit, calls situation ‘a very dangerous place’
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During the high-stakes summit in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a stern warning to US President Donald Trump over the sensitive issue of Taiwan. According to China’s state-run Xinhua news agency, Xi emphasised that mishandling the Taiwan question could push bilateral relations into 'a very dangerous place' and even trigger direct confrontation between the two global powers.

Xi described Taiwan as the 'most important issue' and the 'biggest common denominator' in China-US relations, underscoring its critical role in diplomatic and strategic considerations. Trump, however, refrained from commenting on whether the matter was discussed during the talks, responding only with 'Great' when asked about the outcome of the summit.

China’s Position on Taiwan

Beijing insists that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China under the 'One China' principle, pledging eventual reunification. China strongly opposes any move by Taipei toward formal independence or efforts by foreign governments to establish official diplomatic relations with the island. The Chinese leadership has proposed a 'one country, two systems' model similar to Hong Kong, but this has little political support in Taiwan.

In recent years, tensions have escalated across the Taiwan Strait, with China conducting large-scale military exercises and increasing air and naval incursions near Taiwanese territory. Beijing has repeatedly signalled that it will not renounce the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, making the issue a highly volatile flashpoint in regional security.

US Support for Taiwan

While the United States does not formally recognise Taiwan as an independent state, it maintains robust unofficial ties and remains the island’s primary international supporter. Under the Taiwan Relations Act, Washington is legally bound to provide Taiwan with defensive weaponry, ensuring its capacity to protect itself.

Taiwan welcomed the summit’s US presence, expressing gratitude for America’s continued support. A government spokesperson described China’s military activities as the “sole source of insecurity” in the Taiwan Strait and the broader Indo-Pacific region, while reaffirming confidence in US backing at all levels.

The US has also strengthened strategic partnerships with Indo-Pacific allies such as Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines in response to China’s growing assertiveness. Key commitments like the “Six Assurances,” first issued in 1982, underline Washington’s long-term support for Taiwan, including the maintenance of arms sales and the Taiwan Relations Act.

Strategic Implications

Taiwan remains one of the most sensitive issues in China-US relations, with potential consequences for global diplomacy, trade, and regional security. With only a handful of nations maintaining formal diplomatic ties with Taipei, most major powers, including US allies, engage with Taiwan through unofficial channels.

The summit highlighted the delicate balance Washington and Beijing must navigate, emphasising the importance of cautious diplomacy to prevent escalation while maintaining strategic influence in the Indo-Pacific.

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