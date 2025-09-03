China's Xi Jinping targets Trump at military parade, says, 'World must never return to...'

In a veiled dig at rival Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday, i.e., September 3, that the world "must never return to the law of the jungle, where the strong prey on the weak". Let's discuss details.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump

In a veiled dig at rival Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday, i.e., September 3, that the world "must never return to the law of the jungle, where the strong prey on the weak". Xi made the remarks at a banquet after leading China's largest-ever military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the country’s victory over Japan in World War 2.

Designed to showcase China's military might and diplomatic clout, the parade follows a convoluted global trade scenario marked by Trump's imposition of reciprocal tariffs on allies and rivals.

Before the event, Xi affirmed his country was "unstoppable" and would "never be intimidated" by bullies. "Today, mankind is faced with the choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, win-win or zero-sum," the Chinese President stated.

"The Chinese people’s rejuvenation cannot be blocked, and the noble goal of the peaceful development of human civilization must triumph,” he added.

Donald Trump, who was watching the parade closely by sitting 11,000 km away in Washington, targeted Putin and Kim as he accused them of "conspiring against the States". "Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America," Trump said.

SCO Summit in China

The world recently witnessed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China, which brought together Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Narendra Modi. Xi had unveiled his vision of a new world order at the summit, emphasizing unity against "hegemonism and power politics." Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also stressed greater cooperation between the two neighboring nations, stating "differences should not turn into disputes".

