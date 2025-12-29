China’s warning to US, Taiwan? Beijing launches 'Justice Mission 2025' military drills begin after sanctions

China has launched a large-scale military exercise, 'Justice Mission 2025,' around Taiwan, involving air, sea, and missile forces. The drills follow a USD 11.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan. Beijing calls it a warning against independence and foreign interference.

China on Monday announced a large-scale inter-service military exercise around Taiwan, signalling its firm stance on the island, which Beijing claims as part of its sovereign territory. The operation, named 'Justice Mission 2025,' involves coordinated manoeuvres by China’s army, navy, air force, missile units and other branches of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), according to a spokesperson from the PLA Eastern Theatre Command.

Senior Colonel Shi Yi explained that the drills encompass air and maritime patrols, simulated strikes against enemy targets, blockades of strategic ports and deterrence operations along key areas surrounding the battlefield. The exercises are intended to test joint combat capabilities, rapid deployment, and all-domain operational control across multiple military branches.

Show of Force and Strategic Messaging

Shi Yi described the drills as a direct warning to 'Taiwan independence' forces and foreign interference in the Taiwan issue, asserting that they are necessary to safeguard China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. PLA aircraft and naval vessels are conducting operations from several directions, while simulated joint strikes are being carried out to evaluate troop coordination and precision targeting. The Eastern Theatre Command also unveiled a themed poster titled 'Shield of Justice, Smashing Illusion' in connection with the exercise.

The manoeuvres include fighter jets, bombers, unmanned aerial vehicles, and long-range rocket systems, targeting mobile ground assets and critical strategic objectives in the central Taiwan Strait.

Context: US Arms Sale to Taiwan

The drills come shortly after the US administration, under former President Donald Trump, approved a USD 11.1 billion arms package for Taiwan on December 18. The proposed deal includes medium-range missiles, howitzers, drones and HIMARS rocket systems. China has condemned the sale, arguing it violates the one-China principle and China-US agreements while interfering in China’s internal affairs.

In response, China announced sanctions against 20 US defence-related companies and 10 senior executives involved in supplying weapons to Taiwan, citing its Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law.

Taiwan Condemns Drills

Taiwan has criticised China’s exercises as an 'irrational provocation' that threatens regional stability. The island’s Ministry of National Defence confirmed that Rapid Response Exercises have been activated and that its forces remain on high alert to safeguard the territory and its citizens.

The ongoing drills and escalating rhetoric highlight growing cross-strait tensions, with both sides demonstrating military readiness amid continuing geopolitical disputes and international involvement.