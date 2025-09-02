Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

The Brahmin Blunder: Unpacking Peter Navarro’s Caste Confusion

China signs gas pipeline deal with Russia, Gazprom to supply 44 bcm annually, Can Trump dare to slap Beijing with additional tariffs?

WATCH: Army truck nearly hit Kolkata Police Commissioner’s car, know what happened

Param Sundari star Janhvi Kapoor calls out situationships, reveals why she finds them pointless: ‘Mujhe ye beech ka...'

Viral video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has found love again, holds Raj Nidimoru's hand while enjoying Dubai? Fans react

Malaika Arora shares easy no-equipment abs workout to burn belly fat at home

Delhi NCR weather update: Rain resumes in parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, red alert in...

Pakistan's middle-order batter announces retirement from international cricket, his name is...

China's victory day parade: Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un to witness PLA's military might under Xi Jinping

AnswerThis passes 150,000 users as two student builders reimagine how science gets done

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Brahmin Blunder: Unpacking Peter Navarro’s Caste Confusion

The Brahmin Blunder: Unpacking Peter Navarro’s Caste Confusion

China signs gas pipeline deal with Russia, Gazprom to supply 44 bcm annually, Can Trump dare to slap Beijing with additional tariffs?

China signs gas pipeline deal with Russia, Can Trump slap Beijing with tariffs?

WATCH: Army truck nearly hit Kolkata Police Commissioner’s car, know what happened

WATCH: Army truck nearly hit Kolkata Police Commissioner’s car, know what happen

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeWorld

WORLD

China's victory day parade: Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un to witness PLA's military might under Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping has invited 26 foreign heads of state, including Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.Besides, the leaders of Iran, Malaysia, Myanmar, Mongolia, Indonesia, Zimbabwe and the Central Asian countries will attend the parade.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 04:54 PM IST

China's victory day parade: Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un to witness PLA's military might under Xi Jinping
China's People's Liberation Army will hold the Victory Day parade at Tiananmen Square. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In what may be called a show of military and political might, China will hold a parade on Wednesday ostensibly to mark 80 years of Japan's surrender in the war. The event will be held to celebrate China's victory against an occupying force. Tiananmen Square, one of the largest public squares in the world, has been chosen to host the parade. The area has been decorated with eight huge Chinese flags fluttering near the portrait of Mao Zedong, the founder of Communist China. Besides it, two huge floral arrangements have been put near the place where around 50,000 invitees would grace the occasion. 

Xi Jinping invites world leaders

The Chinese government has invited 26 foreign heads of state, including Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un. Besides, the leaders of Iran, Malaysia, Myanmar, Mongolia, Indonesia, Zimbabwe, and the Central Asian countries will attend the parade that will show the precise troop formations. The authorities will also show new hypersonic weapons and unmanned underwater drones. The heads of state of Serbia and Slovakia are the only Western leaders on the guest list.

Kim Jong Un to arrive in armoured train

Kim Jong Un's attendance was announced at the end of last week. He will reach China in his armoured train and motorcade flanked by bodyguards. The government-controlled CCTV said in its report, "Over 1,000 personnel will form the largest joint military band in the history of parades of the People's Republic of China, performing in front of the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tiananmen Square."

State-controlled Global Times said in a report that "the band will play well-known classic songs from the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, evoking memories of that arduous era and honoring the heroes and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom." 

FAQ

Q1: Why will China hold the victory day parade in Beijing?

Ans: China will hold a parade on Wednesday ostensibly to mark 80 years of Japan's surrender in the war. The event will be held to celebrate China's victory against an occupying force

Q2: Who have been invited by China to attend the Victory Day parade?

Ans: Chinese President Xi Jinping has invited 26 foreign heads of state, including Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un. Besides, the leaders of Iran, Malaysia, Myanmar, Mongolia, Indonesia, Zimbabwe, and the Central Asian countries will attend the parade.


Summary

China will hold a parade on Wednesday ostensibly to mark 80 years of Japan's surrender in the war. The event will be held to celebrate China's victory against an occupying force. Tiananmen Square, one of the largest public squares in the world, has been chosen to host the parade. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Weather Update: IMD issues red alert for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; heavy rainfall expected in several districts
IMD issues red alert for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; heavy rainfall expected...
Meet woman, daughter of pakoda seller, studied at IIT Bombay, cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt while working full-time, secured AIR...
Meet woman, daughter of pakoda seller, studied at IIT Bombay, cracked UPSC exam
Anurag Kashyap says Ranbir Kapoor had 'self-doubt' after Bombay Velvet, Besharam, Jagga Jasoos flopped: 'He stopped...'
Anurag Kashyap says Ranbir Kapoor had 'self-doubt' after his 3 films flopped
Pakistan: Army helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan region, killing 5 on board
Pakistan: Army helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan region, killing 5 on board
Baaghi 4 actor Tiger Shroff’s fitness mantra: From 'tiny, baby-faced boy' to Bollywood’s fittest action star, here’s how he trains and recovers
Baaghi 4 actor Tiger Shroff’s fitness mantra: Here’s how he trains and recovers
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE