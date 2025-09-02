The Brahmin Blunder: Unpacking Peter Navarro’s Caste Confusion
Chinese President Xi Jinping has invited 26 foreign heads of state, including Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.Besides, the leaders of Iran, Malaysia, Myanmar, Mongolia, Indonesia, Zimbabwe and the Central Asian countries will attend the parade.
In what may be called a show of military and political might, China will hold a parade on Wednesday ostensibly to mark 80 years of Japan's surrender in the war. The event will be held to celebrate China's victory against an occupying force. Tiananmen Square, one of the largest public squares in the world, has been chosen to host the parade. The area has been decorated with eight huge Chinese flags fluttering near the portrait of Mao Zedong, the founder of Communist China. Besides it, two huge floral arrangements have been put near the place where around 50,000 invitees would grace the occasion.
The Chinese government has invited 26 foreign heads of state, including Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un. Besides, the leaders of Iran, Malaysia, Myanmar, Mongolia, Indonesia, Zimbabwe, and the Central Asian countries will attend the parade that will show the precise troop formations. The authorities will also show new hypersonic weapons and unmanned underwater drones. The heads of state of Serbia and Slovakia are the only Western leaders on the guest list.
Kim Jong Un's attendance was announced at the end of last week. He will reach China in his armoured train and motorcade flanked by bodyguards. The government-controlled CCTV said in its report, "Over 1,000 personnel will form the largest joint military band in the history of parades of the People's Republic of China, performing in front of the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tiananmen Square."
State-controlled Global Times said in a report that "the band will play well-known classic songs from the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, evoking memories of that arduous era and honoring the heroes and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom."
