China's towering inferno: Days after Hong Kong tragedy, 12 killed in Guangzhou residential fire

Twelve people were killed in a residential building fire in Guangzhou’s Chaonan District, days after Hong Kong suffered one of its deadliest blazes that claimed over 150 lives.

After the death of more than 150 people in a Hong Kong fire, at least 12 people have been killed in a towering inferno in the Chinese city of Guangzhou. According to government-owned news agency Xinhua, a fire broke out in a residential building in Shantou City, in south China's Guangdong Province, on Tuesday night. Quoting local authorities, it said on Wednesday that the blaze erupted around 9:20 pm in Chaonan District and was brought under control within 40 minutes. The cause of the incident that engulfed the four-story, self-built concrete structure is still under investigation.

Guangdong Fire

The tragedy has hit the Southeast Asian country days after Hong Kong witnessed one of the deadliest fires in its modern history, a massive blaze that killed more than 140 people after sweeping through several high-rise residential towers. The Hong Kong fire, described as the city's worst in over 75 years, burned through seven residential blocks over two days before firefighters finally extinguished it, Al Jazeera reported. According to the police officials in Hong Kong, bodies were recovered from apartments, stairwells, and even rooftops as search teams moved through the charred buildings.

Hong Kong deadly fire

The fire has triggered widespread public anger in Hong Kong, with residents pointing to long-standing safety lapses. Many had raised concerns about fire hazards and unregulated construction practices in the complex. Investigators say bamboo scaffolding and flammable foam boards used as window coverings during ongoing renovations may have accelerated the spread of the flames. More than 1,000 people gathered last month to mourn the victims, laying flowers, leaving handwritten notes, and holding silent prayers at the site.

(With inputs from ANI)