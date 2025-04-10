After US President Donald Trump slapped China by raising tariffs to 125 per cent, Beijing on Thursday, i.e., April 10, hit back with a strong response saying it won't "sit back" and "let the the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese people be deprived".

"The US cause doesn't win the support of the people and will end in failure," foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press conference, as quoted by Reuters.

“China will not sit back and let the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese people be deprived,” Lin added.

Trump raises tariffs on China

China's response comes after a day Trump-led US administration announced a 90-day pause on higher tariffs on trade partners except China where duties were raised to 125 per cent. The move trigerred a trade war between the top two economies of the world.

In a post on social media, Donald Trump announced that he has decided to put a pause on higher tariffs on US's trading partners because they responded by reaching out for talks rather than retaliating. He also slammed China for "lack of respect".

“Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A. and other Countries is no longer sustainable or acceptable, ” he added.