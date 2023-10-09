‘China’s purpose was to frame India’: Independent blogger alleges China’s hand in Nijjar’s killing amid India-Canada row

Jennifer Zeng, Chinese-born rights activist and journalist who is currently living in the US has attributed her allegations to Chinese writer and YouTuber Lao Deng, who according to her, lives in Canada now.

Alleging that the agents of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) were involved in the killing of separatist leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Canada, an independent blogger, Jennifer Zeng, has said that China's "purpose was to frame India for creating discord between India and the West".

She also alleged that it was a part of the CCP's sinister "Ignition Plan" to disrupt the world in line with Xi Jinping's military strategy regarding Taiwan.

In a video posted on the social media platform, X, Zeng dubbed the killing of Nijjar as an assassination claiming, "Today shocking revelations about the 'assassination ' of Sikh religious leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Canada have emerged from within the CCP. It is alleged that the 'assassination' was carried out by CCP agents."

On 18 June 2023, Hardeep Nijjar, a designated terrorist in India, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia.

"Lao stated that in early June this year as part of their disruption initiative 'Ignition Plan', the CCP Ministry of State Security sent a high-ranking official to Seattle, USA. A secret meeting was held there...The objective was to sabotage relations between India and the West," Zeng claims in the video posted on X.

"The agents were tasked with assassinating Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Sikh leader in Canada. Following the meeting, the CCP agents meticulously executed the killing plan," she claimed.

Explaining their modus operandi, the independent blogger alleges, "On June 18th, the agents armed with silenced guns tracked Nijjar. When the deed was done, they destroyed the dash camera in Nijjar's Car to erase any evidence. After the crime, the agents fled, they burned their weapons and disguises to destroy all traces. The next day they left Canada in Airplanes."

She also alleged that the killers even purposely learned Indian-accent English. "Therefore, they purposely spoke in Indian accent English...In fact, these actions were part of the scheme by CCP secret agent to frame India," said Zeng.

She also claimed that Lao revealed that the CCP's 'ignition plan' was devised this year after the CCP's two sessions.

There has been no response to Jennifer Zeng's allegations, posted in the video on Sunday afternoon (US time) from either the Chinese foreign ministry or the Ministry of External Affairs.

The diplomatic ties between India and Canada soured after the Canadian government expelled a senior Indian diplomat accusing India of playing a role in the killing of a Khalistani separatist leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

In the aftermath, India swiftly retaliated by issuing a statement that denied any involvement in the issue and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat. India has outrightly rejected the claims, calling it 'absurd' and 'motivated'.

Amid escalating tensions, India has called for parity in the number of Canadian diplomats in India.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi earlier this month said that Canadian diplomatic presence is much higher in India and they assume "there would be reduction".

"On discussions on parity, given the much higher presence of diplomats or diplomatic presence here and their interference in our internal matters, we have sought parity in our respective diplomatic presence. Discussions are ongoing to achieve this. Given that Canadian diplomatic presence is higher, we would assume that there would be a reduction," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.