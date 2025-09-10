Add DNA as a Preferred Source
China's FIRST reaction to unrest in Nepal, says, 'Pay close attention to...'

The protestors, who are grouped under the banner of Gen Z, began demonstrations following the government's decision to ban 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, among others. However, the demonstrations later turned out to be more against the "corrupt government".

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 04:46 PM IST

Image credit: Reuters
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

In its first reaction to the ongoing unrest in Nepal, China, on Wednesday, i.e., September 10, said that it hopes that people from all circles of Nepali society will "properly handle" the country's domestic issues and restore social order and national stability as soon as possible, a spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry was quoted by news agency Reuters as saying. 

"It is hoped that all sectors of Nepal can properly handle domestic issues and quickly restore social order and national stability. China has already reminded its citizens in Nepal to pay close attention to safety," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a press briefing. 

This is the first official statement of China on the ongoing tensions in Nepal, where violent protests prompted Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli to step down after a short-lived ban on social media platforms, including X, Facebook, Instagram, and more. 

Meanwhile, Beijing also appealed to its citizens in Nepal to "pay close attention to safety" as the country witnessed the most violent demonstrations in two decades, where the protestors set parliament ablaze, forcing the Prime Minister to quit. Protestors also set government buildings and politicians' homes on fire, with the Army taking charge of the security operations in the country. The violent clashes left 19 people dead and 100 injured. 

MEA issues travel advisory for citizens 

In the wake of the unrest, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a travel advisory for Indian citizens residing in the country. Sharing emergency contact numbers, the MEA urged the citizens to stay indoors.

Reason behind the unrest in Nepal

The protestors, who are grouped under the banner of Gen Z, began demonstrations following the government's decision to ban 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, among others. However, the demonstrations later turned out to be more against the "corrupt government" than the social media ban. 

 

