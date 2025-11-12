China's FIRST reaction to explosion in car near Delhi's Red Fort area, Foreign Ministry condoles victims: 'Our hearts go out...'

After 8 people were killed in a massive explosion in a car near Delhi's Red Fort area, China has give its first reaction and has expressed condolenses for the victim's families.

China's Foreign Ministry and Chinese Ambassador to India conveyed condolences to the victims of the blast near Delhi's Red Fort metro station

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian on X said, "Our hearts go out to those affected by the fatal explosion near #Delhi's Red Fort metro station. Our deepest sympathies to those who lost loved ones and we wish those who were injured speedy recovery."

While, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong extended his sympathies and offered solidarity to those affected by the tragic incident. "Saddened by the explosion near Delhi's Red Fort metro station. My deepest condolences to the victims, and my thoughts are with everyone affected," the Chinese envoy wrote.

Delhi car blast

A high intensity blast in a Hyundai i20 car parked at Red Fort in Delhi on Monday claimed lives of 8 people. After the blast, several states UP, Mumbai and ciies like Dehradun and Gurugram were kept on high alert. India's Anit-terror squad NIA has taken over the investigation.

Meanwhile, Dr Umar Mohammad, Pulwama resident has emerged as the real mastermind behind the blast, as he was captured in a CCTV footage, driving the Hyundai i10 vehicle, moments before the devastating blast. Probe suggest the blast may have been triggered in panick after his associates were nabbed from Faridabad and terror module was busted. Now Police is qustioning his family members, including brothers and mother.