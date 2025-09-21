Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After US H1B visa fee hike, foreign workers can find best high salaried jobs in these 5 countries; check details

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill shine as India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets; no-handshake stance maintained

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma fights with Haris Rauf, Shubman Gill fuels fiery showdown - Watch

China’s DeepSeek R1 Safe AI model built against sensitive political topics; cost of training its model is...

Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah hits career low as Pakistan shatters nine-year-old record, becomes first team to...

Karisma Kapoor shares warm birthday wishes for ‘most precious sister’ Kareena Kapoor with adorable throwback photo

Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection: Kalyani Priyadarshan film becomes second Malayalam movie to earn Rs 100 crore in Kerala after...

Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill flays Shaheen Afridi for four, on-field spat sparks memories of 1996 Aamer Sohail-Venkatesh Prasad clash

Delhi-NCR reports spike in H3N2 flu infections: What it means for you

Suhana Khan cheers for Aryan Khan after The Ba***ds of Bollywood receives rave reviews, shares his childhood photo with dad Shah Rukh Khan, calls him...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After US H1B visa fee hike, foreign workers can find best high salaried jobs in these 5 countries; check details

After US H1B visa fee hike, foreign workers can find best high salaried jobs in

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill shine as India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets; no-handshake stance maintained

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill shine as India

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma fights with Haris Rauf, Shubman Gill fuels fiery showdown - Watch

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma fights with Haris Rauf, Shubman Gill

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeWorld

WORLD

China’s DeepSeek R1 Safe AI model built against sensitive political topics; cost of training its model is...

DeepSeek’s new variant, R-1-Safe, has been developed to prevent debate over politically sensitive or controversial topics. Huawei said that it used 1,000 of its Ascend AI chips to train the model.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 11:42 PM IST

China’s DeepSeek R1 Safe AI model built against sensitive political topics; cost of training its model is...
China's DeepkSeek R1 Safe model
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

China’s biggest large language model DeepSeek is now taking forward the policies of the Chinese government. Its new upgradation fully complies with the central administration. Reuters reported that DeepSeek’s new variant, R-1-Safe, has been developed to prevent debate over politically sensitive or controversial topics, according to the Chinese regulators.

Reuters said that the DeepSeek variant has been jointly co-developed by Chinese tech giant Huawei as a safety-focused version of its artificial intelligence model. Huawei said that it is “nearly 100% successful” in preventing discussion of politically sensitive topics. The new model has been designed due to the requirement of Chinese regulators that seek the country’s AI models and the applications that are based on them to be made according to China's “socialist values” before being released to the public, and to follow the tight controls on speech.

In a statement on its WeChat account, Huawei said that it used 1,000 of its Ascend AI chips to train the large-language model, which was modified from DeepSeek's open-source model R1. The Safe version was thus not solely created by DeepSeek but also by Huawei, which worked with researchers from Zhejiang University.

The companies designed the model in such a way that they equipped it with stringent safeguards without impacting its performance. With this design, the new capability and speed of the new model have been compromised by only a percent, said Huawei. However, it became strongly resistant to “toxic and harmful speech, politically sensitive content, and incitement to illegal activities.”

How costly was DeepSeek R1 model’s training?

Reuters reported that after its launch, the DeepSeek R1 model surprised its rivals with a cost-effective system and its open-source nature, as it offers unlimited free usage to large users. It spent USD 294,000 on training the R1 model, much lower than its US rivals. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Navratri 2025: Bollywood actresses who powerfully portrayed Maa Durga, from Kajol to Triptii Dimri
Navratri 2025: Bollywood actresses who powerfully portrayed Maa Durga
Canada, Australia, UK recognise Palestinian statehood, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu calls it..., says ‘people of Israel aren't...’
Canada, Australia, UK recognise Palestinian statehood, Israeli PM Benjamin Netan
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match live on Tv, online?
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch Indi
Madhuri Dixit sets the stage on fire, dances her heart out with Urmila Matondkar and Karan Johar: Watch viral
Madhuri Dixit sets the stage on fire, dances her heart out with Urmila Matondkar
Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill flays Shaheen Afridi for four, on-field spat sparks memories of 1996 Aamer Sohail-Venkatesh Prasad clash
Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill flays Shaheen Afridi for four, on-field spat sparks
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE