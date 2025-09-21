China’s DeepSeek R1 Safe AI model built against sensitive political topics; cost of training its model is...

DeepSeek’s new variant, R-1-Safe, has been developed to prevent debate over politically sensitive or controversial topics. Huawei said that it used 1,000 of its Ascend AI chips to train the model.

China’s biggest large language model DeepSeek is now taking forward the policies of the Chinese government. Its new upgradation fully complies with the central administration. Reuters reported that DeepSeek’s new variant, R-1-Safe, has been developed to prevent debate over politically sensitive or controversial topics, according to the Chinese regulators.

Reuters said that the DeepSeek variant has been jointly co-developed by Chinese tech giant Huawei as a safety-focused version of its artificial intelligence model. Huawei said that it is “nearly 100% successful” in preventing discussion of politically sensitive topics. The new model has been designed due to the requirement of Chinese regulators that seek the country’s AI models and the applications that are based on them to be made according to China's “socialist values” before being released to the public, and to follow the tight controls on speech.

In a statement on its WeChat account, Huawei said that it used 1,000 of its Ascend AI chips to train the large-language model, which was modified from DeepSeek's open-source model R1. The Safe version was thus not solely created by DeepSeek but also by Huawei, which worked with researchers from Zhejiang University.

The companies designed the model in such a way that they equipped it with stringent safeguards without impacting its performance. With this design, the new capability and speed of the new model have been compromised by only a percent, said Huawei. However, it became strongly resistant to “toxic and harmful speech, politically sensitive content, and incitement to illegal activities.”

How costly was DeepSeek R1 model’s training?

Reuters reported that after its launch, the DeepSeek R1 model surprised its rivals with a cost-effective system and its open-source nature, as it offers unlimited free usage to large users. It spent USD 294,000 on training the R1 model, much lower than its US rivals.