China's coronavirus death toll mounts to 490; more than 24,000 confirmed cases

The virus has now spread to over 20 countries.

The death toll in China's Novel Coronavirus outbreak rose to 490 on Tuesday while the total number of confirmed cases mounted to 24324, China's National Health Commission announced on Wednesday.

Therefore, the number of people infected in China by the coronavirus outbreak has hiked to nearly 500. This comes after Hong Kong reported its first death from the disease and millions more in China were instructed to stay indoors.

The confirmed toll in mainland China rose after the hardest-hit Hubei province reported that 65 more people had died -- the biggest single-day tally since the first fatalities emerged last month.

All the Chinese cities including Beijing have been reporting a daily increase in the cases of the virus, which has no cure yet.

By the end of Tuesday, 18 confirmed cases had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), including one death, 10 in the Macao SAR and 11 in Taiwan, Chinese authorities said.

More than 20 countries have confirmed cases of the virus, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global health emergency, several governments to institute travel restrictions, and airlines to suspend flights to and from China. However, the WHO has also said that the outbreak of the deadly virus does not yet constitute a "pandemic".

In its report on Tuesday, the WHO said dramatic measures taken by China to rein in the virus has prevented significant spread abroad. The UN health agency's chief also called for greater global solidarity, accusing some governments of wealthy countries of being "well behind" in sharing data on virus cases.

The Philippines reported the first overseas death from the virus on Sunday while 176 cases have been reported from abroad so far.

India has, till now, reported three cases, tested positive for the coronavirus. All three patients from Kerala recently returned from the affected Wuhan city.

India on Tuesday further tightened visa rules by cancelling the existing visas for Chinese and foreigners who had visited the country in the last two weeks.

On February 2, India temporarily suspended the e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China in view of the outbreak.

Currently, 647 Indians and seven Maldivians, who have been evacuated from Wuhan and Hubei are in 14-day quarantine at a medical camp in Manesar, near Delhi.

