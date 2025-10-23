China's BIG warning to US amid trade war: 'Correct your mistakes or...'

On Tuesday, Trump reiterated that he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Diwali, adding that their conversation "mostly revolved around trade". A day later, PM Modi thanked President Trump for Diwali wishes.

Days after US President Donald Trump announced an additional 100 percent tariffs on Chinese goods after strict export controls on rare earth minerals, a Chinese diplomat in India called on Washington to "correct its mistakes", or Beijing would be forced to "take necessary actions to protect its rights".

Last week, President Trump declared that if China doesn't take any steps, the US will impose an additional 100 percent tariff on Chinese imports over and above the levies that they're already paying. Previously, Trump had slapped a 155 percent tariff on Chinese imports. Meanwhile, the fresh tariffs will take effect from November 1.

Chinese Consul General in Kolkata, Xu Wei, reacted sharply when asked about the US-China tariff war during an event. "On the issue of the US-China tariff war, China’s stance is very clear. We don’t want any conflict. But if we are pushed, we will definitely respond. We will fight, but our doors are open. We are repeating that cooperation benefits both countries. We urge the US to correct its mistakes and resolve issues. If it does not, then China will take the necessary steps to protect its rights. It is our attitude," Wei said in reply to a question by the media.

"Not only China, but the US and India also need cooperation because cooperation benefits and confrontation hurts everyone", he added. Notably, India is the second-largest economy after China, which fell prey to the US' bitter trade war as Washington slapped a hefty 50 percent tariff against New Delhi, citing its business with Russia. However, the ties between India and the US have recently witnessed a thaw.

Trump tones down on India

On Tuesday, Trump reiterated that he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Diwali, adding that their conversation "mostly revolved around trade". A day later, PM Modi thanked President Trump for Diwali wishes. However, he didn't provide details on what was discussed during the conversation.

Earlier this week, Trump warned that India would face continued tariffs if it did not stop purchasing oil from Russia. "Then they'll just keep paying a lot of tariffs if they said that, but I don't believe they said that," Trump told reporters. "No, I spoke with Prime Minister Modi of India, and he said he's not going to be doing the Russian oil thing. But if they want to say that, then they'll just continue to pay massive tariffs, and they don't want to do that," he further claimed.