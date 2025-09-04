China's BIG statement on Trump's 'conspiring against US' claims, says, 'Never directed against...'

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri gets punished by taskmaster for..: 'Main Bigg Boss hoon, aur aap sab..'
Mukesh Ambani shares vision on Reliance, emphasises new businesses, Has he come under pressure of Donald Trump's tariffs?
Using Machine Learning to Optimize Order-to-Cash Workflows
'Losing trustworthiness': Karnataka gears up to scrap EVMs for local body polls, recommends using ballot papers
Millionaire entrepreneur who built £6.8bn empire without investors predicts India's golden 25-year run
An ancient partnership made to create Innovative Hospitality Education
Prabhas cheers for his 'Sweety' Anushka Shetty after Ghaati trailer release, calls it 'intriguing'
SBI PO Mains 2025 Admit Card Out: Exam On Sept 13, get direct link to download HERE
Criminal complaint filed against Sonia Gandhi, alleges forgery in voter enrollment
Mukesh Ambani’s daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant impresses all with her simplicity during Ganesh Chaturthi celebration: Simple suit, humble namaste and…
WORLD
China has defended its decision to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to its military parade in Beijing, held to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
China has defended its decision to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to its military parade in Beijing, held to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Meanwhile, it also rejected US President Donald Trump's claims that the gathering sought to ‘conspire’ against the States.
The military parade in Beijing, attended by a total of 26 world leaders, including Putin and Kim, displayed China's military strength and diplomatic clout. The high-profile event drew sharp criticism from Washington and Europe as the US President extended the three leaders "warm regards", accusing them of "conspiring against America".
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration." He added, "Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America." He also said he was "very disappointed with Russian President Putin", after the Kremlin brushed aside his efforts to arrange a summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and continued to launch intense strikes across Ukraine.
China's foreign ministry has dismissed Trump's claims, emphasising that the invitations to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un were purely ceremonial and part of international efforts to commemorate the end of World War II. “It is to work together with peace-loving countries and peoples to remember history, cherish the memory of the martyrs, cherish peace, and create the future,” ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told mediapersons.
“China's development of diplomatic relations with any country is never directed against any third party", he added.
ALSO READ | China's Xi Jinping targets Trump at military parade, says, 'World must never return to...'