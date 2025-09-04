China's BIG statement on Trump's 'conspiring against US' claims, says, 'Never directed against...'

China has defended its decision to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to its military parade in Beijing, held to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

China has defended its decision to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to its military parade in Beijing, held to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Meanwhile, it also rejected US President Donald Trump's claims that the gathering sought to ‘conspire’ against the States.

The military parade in Beijing, attended by a total of 26 world leaders, including Putin and Kim, displayed China's military strength and diplomatic clout. The high-profile event drew sharp criticism from Washington and Europe as the US President extended the three leaders "warm regards", accusing them of "conspiring against America".

What did Trump say about China's military parade?

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration." He added, "Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America." He also said he was "very disappointed with Russian President Putin", after the Kremlin brushed aside his efforts to arrange a summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and continued to launch intense strikes across Ukraine.

What is China's stance on Trump's allegations?

China's foreign ministry has dismissed Trump's claims, emphasising that the invitations to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un were purely ceremonial and part of international efforts to commemorate the end of World War II. “It is to work together with peace-loving countries and peoples to remember history, cherish the memory of the martyrs, cherish peace, and create the future,” ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told mediapersons.

“China's development of diplomatic relations with any country is never directed against any third party", he added.

