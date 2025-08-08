Twitter
WORLD

China's BIG statement on 'abuse of tariffs' by Donald Trump against India, says, 'Using them as weapons...'

China has once again voiced its opposition against the announcement of additional tariffs on India, calling the act an 'abuse of tariff'. This comes after US President Donald Trump slapped an additional 25 percent tariff on India, taking the total levy to 50 percent.

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 04:22 PM IST

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping

China voiced its opposition to the US announcement of tariffs against India. The Spokesperson of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guo Jiakun, in his press briefing while responding to media queries, called the act an 'abuse of tariffs'. When asked for comments on Trump's executive order to place an additional 25 percent tariff on India for its purchases of Russian oil, he said, "China's opposition to the abuse of tariffs is consistent and clear."

"China opposes the US politicizing tech and trade issues and using them as weapons to maliciously blockade and go after China. The US should earnestly protect the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Chinese nationals," he added.

Trump's order drew criticism from within the country as House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems warned that Trump's actions risk the carefully developed US-India relationship. In a post on X, House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems said, "RM Gregory Meeks: Trump's latest tariff tantrum risks years of careful work to build a stronger US-India partnership. We have deep strategic, economic, and people-to-people ties. Concerns should be addressed in a mutually respectful way consistent with our democratic values."

Earlier in the day, Trump said there will be no trade negotiations with India until a dispute over tariffs is resolved, following his administration's decision to double tariffs on Indian imports. When pressed by ANI at the Oval Office, whether he expected talks to resume in light of the new 50% tariff. "No, not until we get it resolved," he replied.

The White House on Wednesday issued an Executive Order imposing an additional 25 percentage points in tariffs on Indian goods, raising the total levy to 50%. The administration cited national security and foreign policy concerns, pointing specifically to India's ongoing imports of Russian oil.

The order claims that these imports, whether direct or via intermediaries, present an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States and justify emergency economic measures. According to US officials, the initial 25% tariff came into effect on 7 August. The additional levy will take effect in 21 days and apply to all Indian goods entering US ports -- with exceptions for items already in transit and certain exempt categories.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

