China's BIG statement against US' steep tariffs on India, says, '...the bully...'

China, once an enemy to India, is now "standing firmly" with New Delhi against the United States' steep tariffs. Let's discuss details.

Xu Feihong, Chinese ambassador to India, has stated that Beijing "firmly opposes" Washington's steep tariffs imposed on India. He also called for greater cooperation between India and China. Likening the United States to a "bully", Xu said, "US has imposed tariffs of up to 50% on India and even threatened more. China firmly opposes it. Silence only emboldens the bully".

United States President Donald Trump recently announced an additional 25 percent tariff on India, taking the total levy on New Delhi to 50 percent. This comes after repeated threats from the US president to raise tariffs on India as New Delhi continues to do business with Russia. Trump had imposed the initial 25 percent tariff on India on August 1 with immediate effect, along with an unspecified penalty for buying oil from Russia.

In response, India had called the move "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable". "It is extremely unfortunate that the US chose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest. We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable", MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said.

'India not the biggest purchaser of Russian oil...'

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, i.e., August 21, stated that India was not the biggest exporter of Russian oil, adding he was "perplexed" as New Delhi's purchase of oil from the US had in fact increased. Speaking at a bilateral meet with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Jaishankar said, "We are not the biggest purchasers of Russian oil, that is China. We are not the biggest purchasers of LNG; that is the European Union. We are not the country that has the biggest trade surge with Russia after 2022; I think there are some countries to the South."

With inputs from ANI