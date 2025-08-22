Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Why investing in Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in 2025 is a much better bet than holding Solana (SOL) or Cardano (ADA)?

Crypto's central bank? How Binance is becoming the core infrastructure of global digital finance

'He was very clear about...': Ex-India coach Rahul Dravid reflects on close bond and leadership journey with Rohit Sharma

This film, made for Rs 30 lakh, ran in theatres for over a year, was made with old songs, still became a superhit, movie was..., lead actors were..

Ahead of Bihar elections, PM Modi flags of two new Amrit Bharat trains from Gaya-Delhi, check stoppages, timings, ticket prices

OpenAI begins hiring in India, know about its local office, IndiaAI Mission and...

7 must-watch war movies before Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan

China's BIG statement against US' steep tariffs on India, says, '...the bully...'

Will Dream11 continue as Team India’s sponsor? BCCI secretary reacts after Online Gaming Bill gets passed

When is Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025? Check date, shubh muhurat, rituals and significance

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why investing in Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in 2025 is a much better bet than holding Solana (SOL) or Cardano (ADA)?

LILPEPE's explosive Presale outpaces Solana, Cardano in 2025

Crypto's central bank? How Binance is becoming the core infrastructure of global digital finance

How Binance is becoming the core infrastructure of global digital finance?

'He was very clear about...': Ex-India coach Rahul Dravid reflects on close bond and leadership journey with Rohit Sharma

Rahul Dravid reflects on close bond, leadership journey with Rohit Sharma

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeWorld

WORLD

China's BIG statement against US' steep tariffs on India, says, '...the bully...'

China, once an enemy to India, is now "standing firmly" with New Delhi against the United States' steep tariffs. Let's discuss details.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 05:04 PM IST

China's BIG statement against US' steep tariffs on India, says, '...the bully...'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Xu Feihong, Chinese ambassador to India, has stated that Beijing "firmly opposes" Washington's steep tariffs imposed on India. He also called for greater cooperation between India and China. Likening the United States to a "bully", Xu said, "US has imposed tariffs of up to 50% on India and even threatened more. China firmly opposes it. Silence only emboldens the bully". 

    United States President Donald Trump recently announced an additional 25 percent tariff on India, taking the total levy on New Delhi to 50 percent. This comes after repeated threats from the US president to raise tariffs on India as New Delhi continues to do business with Russia. Trump had imposed the initial 25 percent tariff on India on August 1 with immediate effect, along with an unspecified penalty for buying oil from Russia.

    In response, India had called the move "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable". "It is extremely unfortunate that the US chose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest. We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable", MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said. 

    ALSO READ | EAM S Jaishankar says he's 'perplexed' over US tariffs: 'India not the biggest...'

    'India not the biggest purchaser of Russian oil...'

    Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, i.e., August 21, stated that India was not the biggest exporter of Russian oil, adding he was "perplexed" as New Delhi's purchase of oil from the US had in fact increased. Speaking at a bilateral meet with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Jaishankar said, "We are not the biggest purchasers of Russian oil, that is China. We are not the biggest purchasers of LNG; that is the European Union. We are not the country that has the biggest trade surge with Russia after 2022; I think there are some countries to the South."

    With inputs from ANI

     

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    BCCI to replace two selectors from Ajit Agarkar-led panel after Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement
    BCCI to replace two selectors from Ajit Agarkar-led panel
    Coolie box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth film slows down but inches closer to Rs 250 crore in India, earns Rs...
    Coolie box office day 7: Rajinikanth film inches closer to Rs 250 crore in India
    After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness standards in Indian cricket - Here's how it works
    After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness
    Public Holiday: 44 days of annual leave; government offices and banks will be closed - THIS state issues holiday calendar 2026
    Public Holiday: 44 days of annual leave- THIS state issues holiday calendar 2026
    Days after slap incident, man held for raising slogans during Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's event
    Man held for raising slogans during Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's event
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
    National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
    National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
    5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE