The Chinese government has clearly stated that these missiles are not available for export, and there is currently no version suitable for sale to other countries.

China has refused to sell hypersonic missiles or share the technology to build them with Pakistan, according to media reports. The Chinese government has clearly stated that these missiles are not available for export, and there is currently no version suitable for sale to other countries.

Why Did Pakistan Want Hypersonic Missiles?

Pakistan wanted to acquire hypersonic missile systems to counter India’s growing missile capabilities. India is already testing advanced systems like the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV), which travel at extremely high speeds and are difficult to intercept. Pakistan hoped to match this progress with China’s help.

However, reports say there are two main reasons for China's denial. First, some of the Chinese weapons already supplied to Pakistan have reportedly underperformed. Second, China is concerned that sensitive technology could be leaked or shared with Western countries. While China has previously provided Pakistan with fighter jets and missile systems, it considers hypersonic missiles too advanced and sensitive to share.

China’s Strict Policy on Hypersonic Missiles

Defense experts say that China has a clear policy of not exporting its most modern and powerful weapons, especially those that could disturb the global balance of power. While it creates special export versions of other systems like the J-10CE fighter jet and HQ-9 air defense system, hypersonic missiles are seen as too strategic and dangerous to share, even with close allies like Pakistan.

China fears that transferring such technology could increase international pressure and create political tensions, especially with countries like the United States. These missiles are a key part of China’s defense strategy, particularly in its rivalry with the US and its allies.