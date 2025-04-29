A devastating fire tore through a restaurant in Liaoyang City, located in northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Tuesday afternoon, claiming the lives of 22 people and leaving three others injured

A devastating fire tore through a restaurant in Liaoyang City, located in northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Tuesday afternoon, claiming the lives of 22 people and leaving three others injured, according to state media. The cause of the blaze has not yet been disclosed as authorities continue investigations into the tragedy.

President Xi Jinping calls for "all-out efforts"

The fire reportedly broke out at 12:25 p.m. local time in a restaurant situated within a residential area, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for "all-out efforts" to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical care and instructed officials to strengthen fire safety measures nationwide, Xinhua news agency reports. This marks the second major fire tragedy in China this month.

On April 9, 20 elderly residents were killed in a blaze that swept through a nursing home in Longhua county of Chengde city, in north China's Hebei province. A total of 39 people were inside the building when the fire started. China has witnessed several fatal accidents in recent years, often attributed to gas leaks, outdated infrastructure, or poor safety enforcement.

In this latest incident, according to some media reports, the fire started in the kitchen. It suggests that it may be linked to the traditional use of open flames for cooking, such as braising dishes in large iron woks or preparing popular meals like hot pot, where ingredients are cooked directly at the table over live flames. Liaoyang, where Tuesday's fire occurred, is part of China's industrial "rust belt" -- a region known for its declining factories and population exodus. These older urban environments often lack modern safety infrastructure, increasing the risk of such tragedies.

In March last year, an explosion linked to a gas leak at a restaurant in Hebei province killed two people and injured 26. In September, another gas-related blast in a high-rise building in Shenzhen claimed one life.

Accidents like these are often exacerbated by illegally stored chemicals, lack of fire exits, and poor enforcement of building codes -- issues sometimes fueled by corruption and negligence.

