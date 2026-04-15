Tumpe Hi Pyaar Aa Gaya: Ginny Wedss Sunny 2's song establishes Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr's sacha ishq, fans praise Sonu Nigam's 'timeless' vocals
China rejects claims of providing 'military' support to Tehran, call them 'fabricated'; warns US against tariff hike
In-Depth ModafinilCat Review: Your Best Choice for Safe Smart Drugs in 2026
Trump expands Iran fight to Italy PM Meloni after NATO, Pope Leo spats| Explained
Mona Singh opens up about Gaurav Gera's struggle, life before Dhurandhar's blockbuster success : 'Consistency made him shine'
Emotional Akshay Kumar salutes 'comedy ke ustaad' Asrani, remembers late actor's contribution in his career: 'Bhooth Bangla ek film nahi, tribute hai'
Pawan Khera faces setback as Supreme Court halts interim relief in case filed by Assam CM’s wife
CSK vs KKR: Shah Rukh Khan's team captain in trouble as BCCI imposes heavy fine on Ajinkya Rahane after 32-run loss
Who is Bijendra Prasad Yadav? Bihar’s Deputy CM in Samrat Choudhary-led NDA government
AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's strong reaction to ED raid at MP Ashok Kumar Mittal residence, LPU: 'Modi Ji has begun preparations of Punjab elections'
WORLD
China rejected the reportes claiming that it is providing military support to Iran. Earlier, Donald Trump cautioned Beijing that it would face consequences if it extended military support to Tehran.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China spokesperson, Lin Jian on Wednesday busted media reports saying that China is providing military aid to Iran. Lin said that if the US tariffs China on the basis of these reports, China will take countermeasures.
In a post on X, he said, "Media reports accusing China of providing military support to Iran are purely fabricated. If the U.S. goes ahead with tariff hikes on China on the basis of these accusations, China will respond with countermeasures."
Earlier on Monday (local time), US President Donald Trump said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has not reached out to him yet, but he would like to see the war ended.
Talking to reporters while receiving a DoorDash delivery at the Oval Office, Trump said, "No, but we have a very good relationship with China. He would like to see this ended also. He certainly wants it ended. Everyone, I want to see it ended too, but we can't give a nuclear weapon to a group of people that have caused nothing but havoc for 47 years."
Responding to a question from CNN regarding US intelligence inputs and possible communication with the Chinese leadership, Trump clarified that he had not directly spoken to Xi on the matter, but cautioned that Beijing would face consequences if it extended military support to Tehran. "If China does that, China will have big problems, OK?" Trump said.
Amid these developments, Trump confirmed that his previously postponed visit to China has been rescheduled for next month.
In a detailed post on Truth Social, Trump confirmed the revised schedule and outlined plans for reciprocal diplomatic engagement between Washington and Beijing.
"My meeting with the Highly Respected President of China, President Xi Jinping, which was originally postponed due to our Military operation in Iran, has been rescheduled and will take place in Beijing on May 14th and 15th. First Lady Melania and I will also host President Xi and Madame Peng for a reciprocal visit in Washington, D.C., at a later date this year," he stated.
(ANI inputs)