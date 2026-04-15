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China rejects claims of providing 'military' support to Tehran, call them 'fabricated'; warns US against tariff hike

China rejected the reportes claiming that it is providing military support to Iran. Earlier, Donald Trump cautioned Beijing that it would face consequences if it extended military support to Tehran.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 15, 2026, 01:29 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

China rejects claims of providing 'military' support to Tehran, call them 'fabricated'; warns US against tariff hike
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China spokesperson, Lin Jian on Wednesday busted media reports saying that China is providing military aid to Iran. Lin said that if the US tariffs China on the basis of these reports, China will take countermeasures.

In a post on X, he said, "Media reports accusing China of providing military support to Iran are purely fabricated. If the U.S. goes ahead with tariff hikes on China on the basis of these accusations, China will respond with countermeasures."

Earlier on Monday (local time), US President Donald Trump said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has not reached out to him yet, but he would like to see the war ended.

Talking to reporters while receiving a DoorDash delivery at the Oval Office, Trump said, "No, but we have a very good relationship with China. He would like to see this ended also. He certainly wants it ended. Everyone, I want to see it ended too, but we can't give a nuclear weapon to a group of people that have caused nothing but havoc for 47 years."

Responding to a question from CNN regarding US intelligence inputs and possible communication with the Chinese leadership, Trump clarified that he had not directly spoken to Xi on the matter, but cautioned that Beijing would face consequences if it extended military support to Tehran. "If China does that, China will have big problems, OK?" Trump said.

Amid these developments, Trump confirmed that his previously postponed visit to China has been rescheduled for next month.

In a detailed post on Truth Social, Trump confirmed the revised schedule and outlined plans for reciprocal diplomatic engagement between Washington and Beijing.

"My meeting with the Highly Respected President of China, President Xi Jinping, which was originally postponed due to our Military operation in Iran, has been rescheduled and will take place in Beijing on May 14th and 15th. First Lady Melania and I will also host President Xi and Madame Peng for a reciprocal visit in Washington, D.C., at a later date this year," he stated.

(ANI inputs)

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