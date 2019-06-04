Headlines

China reiterates support for Iran's nuclear deal: Xinhua

In May 2018 President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the accord between Iran and six powers including Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 04, 2019, 12:36 AM IST

China has reiterated its support for Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and said that implementing it is the only way to resolve the Iran nuclear issue, official Xinhua news agency said on Monday, citing a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson.

In May 2018 President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the accord between Iran and six powers including Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China, then reimposed tough U.S. sanctions on Iran, saying the deal was flawed.

Under the agreement, reached before Trump took office, Iran reined in its uranium enrichment programme in exchange for a lifting of most international sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic.
 

