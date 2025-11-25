China reiterates claim over Arunachal after Indian woman alleges harassment at airport: 'We have never...'

As per reports, India has officially issued a strong demarche over the incident, and the Indian consulate in Shanghai also took up the matter locally and extended assistance to the stranded passenger. Indian officials stressed that the passenger had been detained on "ludicrous" grounds.

China has reiterated its claim over the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, which it calls Zangnan, days after an Indian woman said she was detained and harassed at the Shanghai airport. Beijing also rejected allegations of harassment leveled by Prema Wangjom Thongdok, an Indian citizen who currently lives in the United Kingdom. Prema had alleged that she was detained for nearly 18 hours after Chinese immigration officials declared her passport invalid solely because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her place of birth.

In response to questions about the incident, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning denied that Pema was harassed. Ning said: "Zangnan is China's territory. The Chinese side has never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India. On the individual case you mentioned...China's border inspection authorities carried out checks procedures in accordance with laws and regulations, the law enforcement was impartial and non-abusive, the lawful rights and interests of the person concerned were fully protected, no compulsory measures were taken on her, and there was no so-called detaining or harassing." Ning added: "The airline provided her with resting facilities and meals."

As per reports, India has officially issued a strong demarche over the incident, and the Indian consulate in Shanghai also took up the matter locally and extended assistance to the stranded passenger. Indian officials stressed that the passenger had been detained on "ludicrous" grounds. Arunachal Pradesh is indisputably Indian territory and its residents are perfectly entitled to hold and travel with Indian passports, officials added. It was also highlighted that the actions of the Chinese authorities were in contravention of the Chicago and Montreal Conventions relating to civil aviation.

The incident has come amid what is being seen as an upturn in ties between India and China following interactions among the two countries' senior leaders and diplomats. India has firmly rejected China's claims over Arunachal Pradesh, saying the northeastern state is, and will always remain, an integral part of India. Responding to media queries in May this year on China renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said that India categorically rejects such attempts. "We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically," he had said at the time.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).